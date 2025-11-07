Iowa Looks To Recreate Historic Home Upset
Come 3:30 p.m. EST on November 8, the whole world will be watching Iowa vs. Oregon. The Hawkeyes have a chance to do the unthinkable and pull off a monumental upset, one that no one saw coming at the start of the year.
The Ducks and Hawkeyes have had a very similar path this season, and it's one of many reasons to believe that Iowa has a real shot at beating the No. 9 team in the nation. Iowa, no ranked No. 20, is looking to solidify themselves as contenders and prove to the world that they're the real deal.
Revisiting Iowa vs. Ohio State In 2017
Hawkeyes fans haven't forgotten about November 4, 2017. Head coach Kirk Ferentz didn't just lead his 5-3 Iowa team to an upset over No. 6 Ohio State, they dominated. In the end, Iowa prevailed, 55-24, only to lose their next two games to No. 8 Wisconsin and Purdue.
While they failed to capitalize on the momentum, their 31-point win proved that anything can happen at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's home field advantage is legit, and it's something that can keep them in games against the nation's top teams.
That was showcased earlier this year when Indiana came to town. The Hoosiers barely escaped, 20-15, but only won by five points because of a last second safety. Had quarterback Mark Gronowski remained healthy, Iowa likely would've converted on third down and not come up empty with two minutes remaining.
No Need For Hypotheticals
It's easy to play the "what if" game, but Hawkeyes fans don't always need to. Their dominant win over the Buckeyes in 2017 proved that it's hard to count Iowa out at home, but that's exactly what people are trying to do again here in 2025.
ESPN Analytics gives Iowa just a 29.7% chance to beat Oregon. That's not great odds, but it goes alongside the betting props which have Oregon as a six and a half point favorite. Keep in mind, Iowa hasn't lost a game by more than five points this season.
November 4, 2017, marked a turning point for how games should be judged at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa put up 487 total yards against the No. 6 team in the nation and forced four turnovers, all of which were interceptions. Iowa had nearly 10 more minutes in time of possession, and their offense came alive for a performance that only a Gronowski-led squad has the potential to replicate.
