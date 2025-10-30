Three Things Iowa Must Prepare For vs. Oregon
One of the main benefits of the Iowa Hawkeyes second bye week is the fact that it came right before they have to play Oregon. The Ducks are currently the No. 6 team in the nation, one that has won back-to-back games in dominant fashion. Iowa has won two of their last three quite easily, but Oregon presents a completely different challenge.
It's not going to be easy, but the Hawkeyes know a win could immediately put them in College Football Playoff contention. Should they win out, there's a real shot this Hawkeyes team finds themselves as one of the 12 teams in the CFP. That said, they have to get past Oregon first.
Iowa Faces Heisman Candidate QB Dante Moore
When Iowa faced Indiana earlier this season, they made quarterback Fernando Mendoza look silly. Mendoza, who was the Heisman frontrunner at the time, threw his first interception of the season against this Hawkeyes defense.
While the weather certainly played a factor in Oregon's 21-7 win over Wisconsin, it's worth noting that Iowa ran through the Badgers, 37-0. Moore was held to just 86 yards as he failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season.
Moore left the game shaken up, and the team knew it was best if he didn't return to the field. As it stands, he's completed 71.4% of his passes for 1,772 yards with 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Can Iowa's Offensive Line Hold Up?
This season, Iowa has had one of their best offensive lines in recent memory. There hasn't been a more solid group of five to protect fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski. Gronowski has been sacked just 11 times this season, though sometimes his scrambling gets the best of him.
Regardless, Oregon has a pair of linebackers that are out for blood. The Ducks have 13 total sacks with junior Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti accounting for 7.5 of those. Both are juniors as Uiagalelei leads the way with four sacks.
Not only is Tuioti a sack monster, but the 6'3'' 263-pound LB is fourth ont he team with 35 total tackles. He's a forced to be reckoned with, and it'll undoubtedly be a challenge for Iowa's O-Line to keep up.
Defense, Defense, Defense
Just recently, it was announced that the over/under for this game was set at 42.5 points. That gives each team room for roughly three touchdowns, a number that makes sense considering these are two of the best defenses in the nation.
Gronowski's ability to escape the pocket and take off and run will certainly help Iowa. If the Hawkeyes are able to get their run-game going early, it's going to be incredibly hard to stop this team. Iowa's defense has allowed just the second fewest yards per game, along with the sixth fewest points per game in the nation. In those same two lists, Oregon is fifth and seventh.
