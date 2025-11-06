Weather Could Impact Iowa vs. Oregon
At the time of writing, the projected temperature at Kinnick Stadium this weekend as the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare to take on the Oregon Ducks is 43 degrees. Hawkeyes fans know what to expect, and they're no stranger to a little rain. Things could get interesting in Iowa City as Oregon comes to town knowing there could be wind gusts up to 20 mph with a 72% chance of precipitation.
There's still plenty of time for the forecast to change, but it's continued to get worse throughout the week. Temperatures at night could get as low as 32 degrees, something that calls for snow, not rain. While snow isn't in the forecast, Iowa may have the early advantage simply due to the weather alone.
Does The Weather Favor Iowa Over Oregon?
For the Hawkeyes fans that didn't watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin, it was an absolute nightmare. Iowa fans might wonder why the Ducks only dropped 21 on the same Badgers team Iowa shut out, 37-0, but the answer was the weather. Oregon hosted Wisconsin in a game that saw constant rain, but the Ducks proved they could handle a 60-minute downpour and wouldn't let it get to them.
CBS Sports Chris Hassel spoke with Gary Danielson about the conditions.
"This is not USC or UCLA coming into this. Oregon has played games against Washington for a chance to play for the National Championship. They've played weather games at the end of the year back in the day against Oregon State and Washington State," he said.
Danielson continued, "I don't think they're going to be shocked at the weather... I'm going to bet you that this Oregon team is going to come in here and almost play Iowa football. They're going to try to bang the ball against this Iowa defense, then go play-action."
Iowa Can't Rely On The Weather
If Iowa is going to beat Oregon, they certainly can't rely on poor weather to do so. Preparing for the conditions is one thing, but using them to their advantage seems like a non-factor, according to Danielson.
In the Ducks rain-filled game against Wisconsin, they ran the ball 45 times for 203 yards. Quarterback Dante Moore being shaken up was certainly a factor, but his injury proved to the team that they can rely on their run-game when needed.
Hassel mentioned the over/under is now set at 40.5 points. Between the weather and how much these teams like to run the ball, things could get ugly at Kinnick Stadium.
