Xavier Williams Prepared for New Experience at Iowa
Starting college can prove difficult, especially for students who grew up where they were born. Xavier Williams moving around should benefit him during the life-changing experience.
The Air Force stationed his father, Curtis Williams, in Missouri and Oklahoma before the family moved to Indiana when Xavier was in fourth grade. He's already adjusted to new surroundings before college.
"I think it's helped because it's definitely not a foreign experience. I've gone through it before," Xavier told HN last week.
Williams moved to Iowa City last weekend as a member of Iowa Football's 2024 recruiting class. He formed a nice one-two punch with Brevin Doll at running back for this cycle.
"I would say I'm a well-rounded back, obviously a bigger back," the 6-foot, 230-pound runner said. "Some of my strengths are breaking tackles, I think I have good vision and an underrated little wiggle to my game that most people wouldn't expect just looking at my size."
The speed once he's underway also can surprise defenders.
"I definitely think I'm faster than what people think. I'm not saying I'm Brevin Doll. He's a different type of speed. I can move a little bit, though," Williams said.
An injury limited Williams to five games during his senior season at St. John (IN) Lake Central High. He still totaled 678 yards and eight touchdowns rushing last fall. It followed a 1,451-yard, 13-TD junior campaign that caught the attention of Iowa and other college programs.
Eight schools from the MAC offered scholarships. Iowa did the same on March 29, 2023. He verbally committed about two weeks later.
"I was in contact with Purdue, Iowa State, Boston College, but in the end, none of them offered besides Iowa. It wasn't a no-brainer. I still wanted to look at my options on the table. But once I got to know the program and the coaching staff and looked at their playing style, it felt like a great fit," he said.
Doll and Williams are joining a deep, experienced running back room. Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson all enter '24 with starts under their belts. Redshirt freshman Kamari Moulton is ascending, and his classmate, Terrell Washington Jr., is working at receiver but has backfield experience.
The new guys in the room have said they'll help wherever they're needed, including special teams.
"It's definitely a change, but I've never shied away from having to work my way to get to where I want to be. I'm definitely excited to be in a room filled with talent. I know I have to earn my spot, but I'm looking forward to the challenge, meeting all the guys and competing," Williams said.
Iowa running back coach Ladell Betts built a strong relationship with Williams in recruiting. The former Hawkeye and NFL runner explained how he visualized using Williams.
"When we were similar in age, we have a similar body type. He can definitely help me, just little tricks that work," Williams said.
In addition to choosing the best coaching, proximity to home played a significant role in Williams selecting Iowa. Schererville is located in Northwest Indiana, about a four-hour drive to Iowa City.
Williams is rooming with fellow incoming freshman Joseph Anderson, a defensive lineman from St. Louis. They know each other pretty well after visiting campus together multiple times, including last summer's official.
Academic resources also have Williams excited for college. He'll be majoring in Finance.
"I took a lot of business classes in high school like finance and accounting, sports marketing. I've always excelled in those classes. They've always been my favorite because you can apply it to real-world life," he said.
Just like his background in adapting from relocating, his academic history should help his transaction off the field. Comfort in those areas should improve focus during football.
He can't wait.
"I'm most looking forward to meeting new people and building relationships. The football part, obviously I'm excited to play, and ultimately make a difference for the team, hopefully," he said.