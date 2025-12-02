Six Weird NFL Plays That Rival Giants’ Younghoe Koo’s Very Bad Field Goal Try
The NFL has no shortage of jaw-dropping or awe-inducing plays—fans of the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and more recently the New England Patriots can attest to that.
But it might be just as rare to see a truly unique, one-of-a-kind play that has everybody scratching their heads and wondering what went wrong. Chances are these kinds of moments are making either the highlight or lowlight reel, and the one thing they have in common is that they are irrefutably, undeniably, straight-up weird.
Without any further ado, let's dive into one of the strangest plays of the season that happened on Monday Night Football between the Giants and Patriots...
Younghoe Koo kicks the ground on ill-fated field goal attempt
Raise your hand if you've seen this before.
Giants kicker Younghoe Koo was setting up for a 47-yard field goal try in the second quarter, and it seemed like a perfectly normal kick attempt would follow. Then, out of nowhere, disaster struck: when Koo brought his leg down for the kick, his toe caught the turf and he ended up missing the ball entirely. What ensued was pure chaos:
“I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving,” Koo said after the game. “I wasn’t able to kick through the ball.
Just brutal.
Rams try a new kickoff technique: the knuckleball
At the start of the season, few probably believed the 9-3 Rams would be as good as they are. Few also saw this neat little trick coming, with the Rams seemingly inventing a new way to befuddle their opponents on kickoffs.
During an early-season matchup against the Eagles, Rams kicker Joshua Karty drilled knuckleball after knuckleball on kickoffs, often forcing Philly's returners to frantically scramble as the ball took an unpredictable bounce or two off the turf.
Even though the Rams have since gone back to more traditional kickoffs, it was a new sight to behold for NFL fans—and a new tactic to defend for special teams coordinators everywhere.
Raiders experiment with a punt-style onside kick
Speaking of trying new things, the 2-10 Raiders haven't had much to celebrate with their season pretty much lost at this point, but it arguably hasn't been due to lack of effort.
In a November matchup against the Cowboys, the Raiders were down 33-16 early in the fourth quarter and decided to try an onside kick to get the ball back for a potential comeback. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson stepped up and sent the ball high into the air, which was ultimately corralled by Cowboys' George Pickens.
Not only was the punt-kick itself a bit unorthodox, but the play got weirder when it turned out the Raiders could've technically caught the ball at the 35, as Tom Pelissero explains below:
Kaleb Johnson forgets a crucial kickoff rule
Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson's rookie season unfortunately contained an all-time lowlight when he seemed unaware of the league's new kickoff rules in a Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks.
On a kickoff return, Johnson had a brain-fart moment when he touched the ball that landed in the landing zone and then proceeded to let it bounce into the end zone. As Johnson walked off the field thinking his job was done, several Seahawks players rushed to save the ball, with George Holani ultimately falling on it before rolling out of bounds. Due to the NFL's new kickoff rules, the Seahawks were awarded a touchdown on the very bizarre play.
The ref said it all in his matter-of-fact ruling on the field: "The ball hit in the landing zone on the kickoff. Somebody’s got to cover it for the receiving team." Now you know.
Titans somehow score a touchdown after a near interception
Leave it to the Titans to come up with one of the strangest ways to score a touchdown.
Watch that weird interception-turned-fumble-turned-touchdown below:
Will Reichard appears to hit a camera wire on an eerie missed field goal
Unlike Koo, Vikings kicker Will Reichard didn't do anything wrong on his field goal try. He just happened to have some very bad luck, or so it seems.
Reichard missed a 51-yarder against the Browns in London earlier this year when the ball appeared to hit a camera wire. Announcer Al Michaels thought as much too, mentioning on the broadcast of a different game that Reichard's only missed field goal was the one that hit the wire in Tottenham Stadium. The story gets weirder when Michaels admitted on-air that the league told him it was "an optical illusion."
Despite several fan videos that seemed to show the ball hitting a wire before ricocheting to the right, the NFL has adamantly insisted that this was not the case.
"There is no video evidence of the football making contact with the broadcast cable," an NFL spokesperson told ESPN. "The day after the game, we were in touch with our colleagues who handled production responsibilities for the NFL Network broadcast. Those engineers, who were on site in London, verified that because of the position of the camera behind the kicker and where the cables were mounted in the stadium, it was not possible for the cables to interfere with the flight of the ball."
What a weird and unexpected storyline.
Trevor Lawrence falls, gets back up and scores game-winning touchdown against Chiefs
Alexa, play "Tubthumping" by Chumbawamba.
In the final minute of the Jaguars' underdog win over the Chiefs in Week 5, Trevor Lawrence fell down but got right back up again, scrambling into the end zone on a 1st-and-goal for the wild game-winning score. What could have been a complete disaster somehow worked out in the end for the Jags, who capped off their final drive with the unlikeliest of touchdowns.
Watch that chaotic play below:
Some may call it weird, others, lucky. In the end, Lawrence had it on a gotta-have-it moment—the Chiefs, who are now on the cusp of potentially missing the playoffs, did not.