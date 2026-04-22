Why Kansas’ Transfer Portal Strategy Signals a Tyran Stokes Commitment

The Kansas basketball roster is one step closer to being finalized for the 2026-27 season now that the transfer portal window has come and gone for men’s college basketball players across the country.

Bill Self and the KU coaching staff have added a pair of impact players in Utah forward Keanu Dawes and Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr, both of whom are expected to be instant starters for next year’s team alongside incoming five-star freshman point guard Taylen Kinney.

They are actively seeking another transfer to join the starting five at center, or perhaps play backup to Paul Mbiya, who officially announced his return to KU on Tuesday. Big men such as Charleston transfer Christian Reeves (7’2”), Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke (7’2”), and USC transfer Gabe Dynes (7’5”) are all on KU’s radar.

That leaves just one position unresolved, and it happens to be the position played by top-ranked high school recruit Tyran Stokes. He’s the consensus No. 1 player in the 2026 class who led his Rainier Beach (Seattle) team to a state championship and was recently named MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic.

It’s been primarily a two-horse race between Kansas and Kentucky for his services these past several months, but recent moves would suggest that KU likes their chances.

Reading the Signs

The staff brought in numerous transfers over the past couple of weeks, but noticeably none of them were a real threat to secure the No. 3 spot in the lineup (wing/small forward) that would be occupied by Stokes should he commit.

It’s become clear that from the beginning of the transfer portal opening, the KU staff has been attempting to construct this roster around the positions that they felt confident in for next season (point guard and wing). If they didn’t feel strongly about their chances of landing Stokes, they would have at least brought in a transfer prospect or two as a security measure in case he goes to Kentucky.

But even after Stokes announced his visit to Kentucky and the momentum appeared to be swinging in the Wildcats’ favor, KU still didn’t bring in anyone at his position. And the Jayhawks’ odds of landing him only grew once he left Lexington without a commitment.

It’s very possible that Self has a contingency plan should Stokes choose not to come to Lawrence next year. But with the transfer portal now closed and the majority of the top transfers already committed or going through the NBA Draft process, all signs point to the Kansas coaching staff feeling very good about the spot they’re in with Stokes.

We’ll see if that confidence pays off as Stokes inches nearer toward making a decision about his collegiate future.