Kansas Baseball Series Preview Against #12 Central Florida

The Kansas Jayhawks arguably have their most pivotal series of the season this weekend against the 12th-ranked Central Florida Knights. Here's a scouting report on both teams and what's at stake in the series for KU.

What's at stake

1) First place in the Big 12. A sweep by the Jayhawks would give KU sole possession of first place in the Big 12, regardless of what any other team in the conference does. The team ahead of them in the Big 12? Central Florida.



2) A shot at the top 25. Two weeks, Kansas took two of three from No. 25 Cincinnati but didn't crack the top 25. Same thing last week when the KU swept Utah. However, after beating 19th-ranked Nebraska on Tuesday, it's hard to imagine the Jayhawks not being ranked if they take two of three from the Knights.



3) A chance to extend their winning streak. Kansas has won a season-high seven straight games, and they'll get a chance to make it eight games starting on Friday.

Scouting Kansas

The Jayhawks are one of the best offensive teams in the nation and have relied on their bats all season. Kansas is also one of the most efficient base stealing teams in the country (28-for-29 in stolen base attempts this year).



Kansas has five guys hitting over .310, including shortstop Tyson LeBlanc, who was named the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week after slashing .529/.636/1.235/1.871 with three home runs, three doubles, 10 RBIs, and seven runs scored last week.

Just had to be him 🏆@_TysonLeBlanc has been named the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/Zl3aRI3zis — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 8, 2026

From a pitching standpoint, KU's strength is its starting staff, and the team's ace is Mathis Nayral. Nayral is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his last two starts and has struck out 15 batters in his last 12 innings while allowing only six hits and one walk.

Scouting Central Florida

Central Florida (20-9, 10-2) stands atop the Big 12 standings and just took of three from 11th-ranked West Virginia over the weekend. UCF has yet to lose a series in conference play (4-0) and has won five of its last six games.



There's no other way to put it, other than Central Florida is stacked. UCF has five guys hitting over .300, including John Smith III, who is batting .393 on the year.



But the Knights' strength is their pitching. The team's ace is Camden Wicker, who is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA in eight starts. Wicker has recorded a quality start in three straight starts and solidified himself as the team's Sunday starter. UCF also has one of the best bullpens in the Big 12, and multiple guys with above-average swing and miss stuff.

Series Schedule

Game 1 (Friday): First pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+

Game 2 (Saturday): First pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+

Game 3 (Sunday): First pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+