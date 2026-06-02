Kansas Baseball’s Unexpected Rise: How Did the Jayhawks Get Here?

Kansas has always been known as a basketball school, but the athletic program is unexpectedly making national headlines in a different sport. The Jayhawks are playing some of the best baseball they've played in school history and have a real chance to become one of the eight teams heading to Omaha for the College World Series.



Between the raucous crowds at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence and a relentless, high-powered offense, this team has been one of the best stories in college baseball in 2026. Yet how exactly did the Jayhawks get to this point after being an afterthought in baseball for so many years?

This Kansas Team Is Making History

What the Jayhawks are doing right now is unprecedented for the program. If they can pull out two wins against Oklahoma in the Super Regionals, they will head to the CWS for the second time in school history — the last time being in 1993.



KU won the Big 12 regular season title outright and shut out a top-10 ranked West Virginia squad 9-0 in the Big 12 Tournament championship game last month. It became the first Big 12 school to accomplish both of those feats in the same year since 2009, securing the program's second regular-season conference title and first since the formation of the Big 12.

Even after an underwhelming start to the campaign, the Jayhawks hosted a regional at home. The Jayhawks need just one victory in the upcoming best-of-three series to surpass the school's all-time single-season win record that the 1993 team set.



Last season, the Jayhawks flamed out in the NCAA Tournament and failed to win a single game in their regional. But this year's team is clearly built for the moment and is capable of competing with any school in the country on any given night.

The Architect Behind KU’s Success

Dan Fitzgerald took over as Kansas' skipper back in 2023 and has already led the program to more success than it had seen in 30+ years. The former LSU assistant has coached to a 144-88 record thus far.



He has taken a unique approach to building the roster, with more than two-thirds of the team coming from the JUCO ranks. Fitzgerald has now won Big 12 Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons and has built a championship-caliber program despite not having the same NIL resources as many schools in the SEC and Big Ten.

Kansas' head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald walks to home plate during game two against the Texas Tech, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are recurring rumors that Fitzgerald will eventually leave KU for a better job at a more well-known baseball school, but he signed a six-year contract extension following the end of the 2025 season. The hope is that the 48-year-old remains in Lawrence long-term to continue engineering the program's turnaround.

Kansas Baseball's Top Performers

Tyson LeBlanc: .344 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI, 11 SB, 1.139 OPS

Josh Dykhoff: .295 AVG, 16 HR, 56 RBI, .971 OPS

Augusto Mungarrieta: .294 AVG, 17 HR, 50 RBI, .987 OPS

Brady Ballinger: .289 AVG, 7 HR, 52 R, .878 OPS

Dominic Voegele: 5.85 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 92 1/3 IP, 117 K

Kansas' success can largely be attributed to its high-powered offense. The Jayhawks rank among the top 10 teams in the country in home runs, led by sluggers Tyson LeBlanc (24 HR), who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the regional, Augusto Mungarrieta (17 HR), and Josh Dykhoff (16 HR).



Even on days when the pitching staff hasn't been at its best, KU's offense has found ways to keep the team in games. The Jayhawks showed that in the regional round, outslugging Arkansas 13-10 in the second matchup to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.