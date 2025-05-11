Kansas Basketball Star Throws First Pitch in Jayhawks Baseball Victory
In what has been a historic season for the Kansas baseball program, athletes all around campus are dropping in to watch the Jayhawks.
Before a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win in KU's home finale, Kansas center Flory Bidunga toed the rubber to throw the first pitch at Hoglund Ballpark.
Bidunga's appearance at the contest proved to be effective. After being swept at home against Cincinnati a week prior, the Jayhawks rebounded with a comeback win over rival Missouri and a series victory vs. BYU.
Kansas entered the ninth inning trailing by one run on Saturday, but a Sawyer Smith sacrifice fly tied the game at six. The next batter, Mike Koszewski, hit a walk-off single to send Jayhawk fans home with a smile on their face.
This is not the first time a Jayhawk big man has shown up to "The Hog" to support the school. Three-time All-American Hunter Dickinson and Athletic Director worked together to donate free hot dogs to the first 300 KU students who arrived to a ballgame earlier this year.
A former McDonald's All-American, Bidunga is expected to be the Jayhawks' starting center for the 2025-26 campaign. He initially entered the transfer portal once last season concluded, but decided to return to the Jayhawks for his sophomore year.
The baseball team has a few days off until it wraps up the regular season with a three-game set at West Virginia. KU can also strengthen its resume in the Big 12 Tournament amid its quest to the College World Series in Omaha.