How Kansas Can Claim a Share of the Big 12 Regular Season Title

Prior to this season, the past few years had not been kind to Bill Self and the Kansas basketball program. The Jayhawks finished a combined 21-17 in conference play across 2024 and 2025 but look poised for a much better outcome this campaign.



Despite a 1-2 start to Big 12 action, KU has rattled off a six-game winning streak while playing some of its most impressive basketball of the season. It has gotten to a point where it could realistically claim a share of the Big 12 title with a strong finish.

It will not be easy, but the Jayhawks could reclaim their spot as the conference's top school in the coming weeks.

Must Split With Arizona

First off, Kansas has a daunting task next week with No. 1 Arizona heading to Allen Fieldhouse for Big Monday. The Wildcats have yet to lose a game this season and have been one of the most unstoppable teams in recent memory.



The first matchup will come in Lawrence, followed by a road game in McKale Memorial Center later this month. A loss in Tucson would be acceptable, but the Jayhawks could feasibly split the series, knowing the advantage that Allen Fieldhouse provides on a nightly basis.

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) drives to the basket around Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The crowd will certainly be amped up, and it is not out of the question for KU to pull off a win, especially considering it already stomped then No. 2 Iowa State by 21 points and just took down BYU and AJ Dybantsa a week ago.

Lose No More Than Two More Games

With a 7-2 conference record, the Jayhawks cannot afford to lose more than two additional games over the final nine contests. Of course, that would still require some help from other teams in the conference.



Arizona currently sits at a league-best 9-0 record, and even if the two teams split, the Wildcats would need to drop several games down the stretch. They already hold a win at BYU and have looked dominant so far.

However, the toughest portion of Arizona's schedule is approaching. Over the next 13 days, the Wildcats will travel to Allen Fieldhouse, then face Texas Tech, BYU again, and Houston on the road.



After that, they still have road trips to Baylor and home games against Kansas and Iowa State, which is an absolute gauntlet. That stretch will determine whether Tommy Lloyd's squad can truly control its own destiny or begin to wear down late in the year.

As for Self and Co., losses at Arizona and Iowa State are more likely than not. Because of that, KU must capitalize by beating Houston at home and handling tough road games at Oklahoma State and Arizona State.



Ultimately, 14-4 is likely the worst conference mark the Jayhawks can finish with if they want a share of the regular season title for the first time since 2023. Houston has won the past two outright and remains in striking distance at 8-1. It will not be easy for the Jayhawks, but it is a goal that remains well within reach.