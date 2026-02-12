Can Kansas Complete a Rare Season Sweep Over Iowa State?

Kansas' thrilling eight-game winning streak began one month ago against then-ranked No. 2 Iowa State. It could very well come to an end against the Cyclones one month later.



The Jayhawks will travel to Ames this weekend following their comeback victory over No. 1 Arizona in Allen Fieldhouse. But in this matchup, KU won't have the the Phog's crowd to fuel it.

Hilton Coliseum is one of the toughest places to play in the Big 12, and the Jayhawks have had trouble pulling off victories there in recent years. Could Saturday mark the first time since 2022 that Bill Self pulls off a season sweep over TJ Otzelberger?

Kansas vs. Iowa State Pt. 2

The last time Kansas went undefeated against ISU in a season was 2021-22, the year it won a national championship. That was also Otzelberger's first year at the helm, but since then, he has won every game against the Jayhawks in Ames.



In those contests, KU's average margin of defeat has been 12 points, including a 17-point loss last season. Now, this may be the best team ISU has coached during his tenure.

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) goes up for a dunk against Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The first time these two teams squared off this season, the national narrative looked much different. Kansas was unranked in the AP Poll and sat at 11-5 with a 1-2 start in Big 12 play.



The Cyclones, who were 16-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country, entered Lawrence as road favorites. However, KU quickly proved that any team playing in Allen Fieldhouse should be the underdog.

Kansas dominated the first half, outscoring ISU 44-23. The Jayhawks hit 12 of their 24 attempts from three and did not trail the entire game, igniting a winning streak that has now carried more than halfway through conference play.



In Hilton, though, there is a strong chance it will be a different story. Iowa State has yet to lose at home this year, although it has had a few close calls in recent weeks, including a three-point win over Baylor and a loss to a mediocre TCU squad in its last outing.

Coming off that defeat, Otzelberger will be determined to get his team back in the win column and snap the Jayhawks' streak. Regardless, during KU's run, it has pulled off several improbable road wins, including its upset of No. 13 Texas Tech and its first victory inside Bramlage Coliseum in four years.



All we're saying is that if there were ever a time for Kansas to finally end its losing skid in Ames, it would be right now with how this team is playing.