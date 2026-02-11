Kansas Needs More Production From Tre White Down the Stretch

The transfer additions of Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. were some of the best moves head coach Bill Self has made in the past few years. Both players have fit in seamlessly in Lawrence and are playing their roles to perfection.



While Council has been a fearless leader and continues to excel for the Jayhawks, White's production has dipped lately amid KU's eight-game winning streak. The three-time transfer is coming off a season-low four points on Monday against No. 1 Arizona, playing fewer than 30 minutes for just the second time in Big 12 action. White finished the game shooting 1-for-6 from the field and was subbed out for most of the second half, even in the absence of Darryn Peterson.

Although the Jayhawks are playing their best basketball of the season and will prioritize team success over individual numbers, White needs to get going with the NCAA Tournament approaching. He is one of the biggest X-factors for this group and needs to ramp up his play sooner rather than later.

Tre White’s Averages Across Last 7 Games

11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.8% field goal shooting, 31.6% 3-point

Since last month's victory over Iowa State, White's numbers have begun to decline. His points per game have dipped, along with his efficiency from both inside and behind the arc.



White was shooting above 45.0% from 3-point range at one point in January, but he is now closer to the 40% mark. He has missed his past five attempts from long range over the last few days against Arizona and Utah combined.

Another concerning factor is that he is getting to the foul line much less, which is one of his biggest strengths. He is averaging just 2.0 free throw attempts per game over the past four contests despite averaging 4.7 on the year.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) jumps for a slam dunk against Arizona Wildcats during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not all of what White offers can be measured in numbers, as he is a strong point-of-attack defender and at least gives the defense a jump shot to respect. He is an underrated foul drawer, and his 85.8% clip from the line makes him KU's most reliable free-throw shooter.



While his past statistics at previous stops suggested regression to the mean from 3-point range, White is one of the few players who has not been enhanced by the Jayhawks' hot stretch. As much as Self values his skill set, it is evident he is not afraid to proceed with other players late in games if White is struggling, as evidenced by Monday's benching.

Ball security has also become an issue for White. He has turned it over 13 times across the past four games, uncharacteristic for a player who averages 1.5 turnovers per game for his career, and especially concerning given that he averages just 2.0 assists.



White's rebounding, outside shooting, and chemistry with the starting lineup cannot be replaced. With just over a month before March Madness begins, White has to find his shot quickly, or he may risk seeing his workload decrease in the coming weeks.