5 Things to Know About Kansas’ Big 12 Opener Against West Virginia
The Kansas Jayhawks open Big 12 play with a challenge as they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday.
Here are five key things to know before tipoff.
1.) West Virginia is Led by Darian DeVries
Darian DeVries is making waves in his first season at the helm of the Mountaineers.
He joined West Virginia after a successful tenure at Drake, where he racked up a 150-55 (.732) overall record and led the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances and two Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles. Before that, DeVries spent 17 years as an assistant at Creighton, helping build the Bluejays into a consistent contender.
His ability to win and adapt quickly makes him a coach to watch in his Big 12 debut.
2.) Their Best Player is Javon Small
Senior guard Javon Small has been sensational this season for the Mountaineers.
He currently leads the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 19.7 points per game, which ranks 21st nationally. He’s also contributing 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Small’s versatility and ability to control games on both ends make him the engine of this West Virginia team.
Kansas will need to find a way to slow him down if they want to secure a win.
3.) West Virginia is 9-2, With a Big Win Over Gonzaga
The Mountaineers’ record speaks for itself, but their résumé is even more impressive.
Among their nine wins is a signature victory against No. 13 Gonzaga, where they outlasted the Bulldogs 86-78 in the Battle for Atlantis. They’ve also beaten Arizona, a team loaded with talent.
While their losses to Pittsburgh and Louisville may raise eyebrows, West Virginia has been on a roll lately, winning five straight games heading into conference play.
4.) Analytics Paint a Mixed Picture
West Virginia comes into this matchup ranked 46th in the KenPom ratings.
Their defense has been their calling card, sitting at 26th nationally, but their offense ranks just 80th. Tempo-wise, they prefer a slower pace, ranking 256th in the country, but don’t be fooled — they can pick up the pace when needed, especially with Small orchestrating their attack.
The Mountaineers’ balance and defensive intensity make them a tough matchup for any opponent.
5.) They’re Receiving AP Poll Votes
The Mountaineers are starting to garner some national attention, receiving 26 votes in the latest AP poll.
While they haven’t cracked the top 25 yet, they’re on the radar as a team trending upward. Meanwhile, Kansas sits at No. 7 in the poll, maintaining its usual place among the nation’s elite. This game could be an early statement for both programs as they look to establish themselves in Big 12 play.
Kansas will need to be at their best to handle a surging West Virginia team. With a battle-tested coach in Darian DeVries and a star like Javon Small, the Mountaineers are poised to make things interesting in Allen Fieldhouse.