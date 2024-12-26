No. 7 Kansas vs. West Virginia: What ESPN Matchup Predictor Says
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, and ESPN’s Matchup Predictor heavily favors the home team.
According to the analytics, the Jayhawks have an 85.8% chance to secure the victory.
Both teams enter the contest with identical 9-2 records, but the Mountaineers are riding a hot streak. West Virginia has won six of its last seven games, including an impressive five-game winning streak.
During that stretch, they notched marquee victories over No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 24 Arizona.
Season Leaders
Points
- J. Small (WVU): 19.7 PPG, 44.7 FG%, 87.3 FT%
- H. Dickinson (KU): 15.5 PPG, 54.6 FG%, 71.9 FT%
Rebounds
- A. Hansberry (WVU): 6.6 RPG (4.2 DRPG, 2.5 ORPG)
- H. Dickinson (KU): 10.3 RPG (7.9 DRPG, 2.4 ORPG)
Assists
- J. Small (WVU): 4.8 APG, 2.8 TOPG, 35.2 MPG
- D. Harris Jr. (KU): 5.7 APG, 1.5 TOPG, 30.4 MPG
Tuesday’s matchup will pit Kansas’ well-rounded lineup, anchored by star big man Hunter Dickinson and savvy guard Dajuan Harris Jr., against a surging West Virginia squad led by dynamic scorer Javon Small.
Dickinson’s ability to dominate the boards and Harris Jr.’s exceptional playmaking will be key for the Jayhawks, while the Mountaineers will look to extend their winning streak with another statement performance.
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT at Allen Fieldhouse, where Kansas will aim to maintain its dominant home-court advantage and secure a crucial Big 12 victory.