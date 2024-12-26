Kansas vs. West Virginia: 3 Bold Predictions for Big 12 Opener
The Big 12 conference season kicks off in style on Tuesday as the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Allen Fieldhouse.
With both teams looking to make a statement, this matchup promises high-octane basketball.
As we gear up for the showdown, here are three bold predictions for how things might unfold.
Zeke Mayo Drops 20+ Points
Kansas guard Zeke Mayo has been nothing short of electric in recent weeks. Mayo’s dynamic scoring ability and knack for getting to the rim make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Tuesday’s game could be his coming-out party on the Big 12 stage.
Expect Mayo to attack early and often, exploiting a West Virginia backcourt that has struggled to contain skilled playmakers.
Whether it’s hitting pull-up jumpers, creating off the dribble, or slashing through the lane, Mayo has the tools to light up the scoreboard.
Hunter Dickinson Records a Double-Double with 15+ Points
The Kansas frontcourt boasts one of the most dominant big men in the nation in Hunter Dickinson, and this matchup is tailor-made for him to shine.
West Virginia’s frontcourt lacks the physicality and defensive ability to slow down the 7-foot-1 center.
Dickinson’s ability to control the paint on both ends of the floor will be huge. On offense, look for him to establish position early and finish with authority.
Defensively, his rebounding and rim protection will make it difficult for the Mountaineers to find second-chance opportunities.
A double-double with at least 15 points feels like a safe bet given his recent form and the favorable matchup.
AJ Storr Hits Four Threes
AJ Storr has had a slow start to the season, but this game could be his breakout moment.
The talented sharpshooter has the ability to stretch the floor and punish defenses from deep. If Kansas can create open looks for him through ball movement and transition opportunities, Storr could turn his fortunes around in a big way.
West Virginia’s defense has been vulnerable against perimeter shooters, and Storr’s confidence could skyrocket if he knocks down an early shot or two.
Four made threes would be a season-high for him and a sign that the Jayhawks’ offense is firing on all cylinders.
Final Thoughts...
Kansas enters this game as a favorite, but the Mountaineers will not go down without a fight on the road.
If these bold predictions come to fruition, the Jayhawks will be in an excellent position to kick off their Big 12 campaign with a statement victory.
Keep an eye on Mayo, Dickinson, and Storr as they look to lead Kansas to an impressive start in conference play.