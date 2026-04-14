Analyst Refutes Tyran Stokes’ Kentucky Smoke; Calls Kansas ‘Heavy Favorite'
In this story:
Amid all the drama in the transfer portal, the Kansas basketball offseason is somewhat on hold as it waits for Tyran Stokes to make his decision. The Class of 2026 phenom is likely choosing between KU and Kentucky, a decision he has mulled over for the better part of a year.
Since he is signed to a partnership with Nike, the apparel sponsor of the Wildcats, many people are skeptical about whether he will seriously consider an Adidas school like Kansas. Still, the Jayhawks were the first to receive a crystal ball prediction for him and were viewed as being in the driver's seat for quite some time.
While recent rumors suggest he may be leaning toward UK, Field of 68 podcast host Jeff Goodman refuted that idea. He believes Kansas is still in the lead to land him, citing Stokes' unpredictable personality and the need for a hard-nosed coach like Bill Self.
"It's really [Kentucky] or Kansas. I think Kansas is the heavy favorite there," Goodman claimed in a recent episode.
"The Tyran Stokes thing, man, I don't know. I just don’t see it working [for Kentucky]," Goodman added. "I don't love it with Mark Pope and Tyran Stokes. I'll be totally honest with you on this one. I just think, Pope is too nice, and I think you need an MFer with Tyran Stokes. I really believe that. Whether it's John Calipari, Bill Self, Izzo, somebody like that. I think that he can walk all over Mark Pope, to be honest. Tyran Stokes, his body language has been atrocious a lot of the time... He's going to need somebody to stand up to him and I don't know if Mark Pope's nice ways are going to work with that."
Entering his 24th year at the helm in Lawrence, Self has coached his fair share of difficult players over the years. Mark Pope does not possess the same level of experience and nearly had the fan base turn on him during a tumultuous second year in Lexington.
There's no way of knowing whether Goodman's assessment is rooted in anything beyond his own personal opinion. However, he tends to be well-connected and often provides reliable information.
Regardless of what happens, this has been one of the wilder recruiting sagas we've seen in recent years. Some analysts have claimed that part of the reason Stokes is hesitant to commit to the Jayhawks is because he dislikes wearing Adidas shoes.
If something like that is actually true, it may be best to steer clear of him anyway, considering that shouldn't be near the top of his priorities when choosing a school. Either way, his recruitment should begin winding down soon, and a decision is expected sometime this month.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04