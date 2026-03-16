Analyst Suggests Darryn Peterson Is No Longer Favorite for No. 1 Pick

Many scouts viewed Kansas guard Darryn Peterson as the clear-cut No. 1 pick going into his freshman season. However, NBA teams have grown increasingly concerned about his cramping issues that forced him to miss 11 games in the regular season.



The 6-foot-5 phenom has been one of the best players in the nation when healthy, averaging 19.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game through his first 22 appearances. His shot-creating ability and smooth shooting stroke make him an extremely intriguing prospect at the next level.

While most of the questions about Peterson have pertained to his health, one analyst is raising a new concern about his play on the court. Jeff Goodman, the host of the Field of 68 podcast, believes that Peterson's injury issues have actually affected his play and that he looks like a completely different player than he was in high school.



"Watching this version of Darryn Peterson is like watching a completely different player than the kid I thought was the No. 1 player in the country two years ago," Goodman wrote on X. "He shows glimpses, but I would take AJ Dybantsa now if I had the No. 1 pick."

Watching this version of Darryn Peterson is like watching a completely different player than the kid i thought was the No. 1 player in the country two years ago.



He shows glimpses, but I would take AJ Dybantsa now if I had the No. 1 pick. https://t.co/xfjZSxIhvc — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 14, 2026

Have Darryn Peterson's Injuries Affected His Play?

Although there is no physical evidence of what Goodman is saying, he does make an interesting point. Peterson looks far less explosive with the ball than what was seen in old high school clips, and head coach Bill Self has constantly talked about him missing the "burst" he once saw from him.



Opinions in mock drafts are mixed right now, with Peterson still listed as the top player on most big boards, but other outlets dropping him from the No. 1 spot due to health concerns. It is safe to assume that AJ Dybantsa or even Cameron Boozer from Duke are viewed as safer choices than the KU guard.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) enters the court for the game against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Dybantsa, meanwhile, has been a revelation in the Big 12 during his freshman year. The Massachusetts native is averaging 25.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on 51.3% shooting, and unlike Peterson, Dybantsa has played in every game for the Cougars without any availability issues.



There is no question that drafting Peterson will come with at least a slight risk for any team willing to take that chance. The team with the No. 1 overall pick will ultimately have to decide whether his ceiling as a player outweighs the risk of him being prone to missing games.