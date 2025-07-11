Beloved Kansas Basketball Duo Reunites in Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
The 17th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic took place on Thursday. A charity event hosted by Brian Hanni, it features over a dozen former Kansas Jayhawks taking the court at Lawrence Free State High School to raise money for families of local kids fighting cancer.
In addition to attendees like Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike, Sherron Collins, and many more, a former fan-favorite duo at KU participated in the scrimmage together.
Devonte' Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk were present at the fundraiser, looking sharper than ever.
Graham and Mykhailiuk were teammates for each of the four seasons they spent in the NCAA, more notably when they guided the Jayhawks to a Final Four appearance in the 2017-18 season (yes, that Final Four still counts, regardless of what the NCAA tries to tell you.)
That year, Mykhailiuk broke the KU all-time record for 3-pointers made in a single season with 115. Graham only trailed him by a few, finishing with 110 threes and tying Jeff Boschee for the third-most in program history.
Mykhailiuk is set to begin his second year with the Utah Jazz, while Graham — who has not appeared in an NBA game since April 2024 — is searching for another opportunity at the next level after playing in the G League this past season.
All Jayhawk fans can agree that it is pretty neat to see the sharpshooting tandem back together in a Kansas-affiliated setting once again.