Tyran Stokes has gotten off to a phenomenal start in his freshman year, but Kansas fans feared the worst when he went down with a leg injury in the second half during Tuesday's win over UNLV. The Jayhawks thankfully avoided the worst-case scenario with their star forward, as an MRI revealed a bone bruise with no structural damage.

While the Louisville native was cleared to play by the medical staff before yesterday's semifinal showdown against West Virginia, Bill Self and his staff decided to hold him out as a precautionary measure. Most expected Stokes to miss another game tonight to give him extended rest, but a recent report signals he could be back on the floor for the Players Era championship.



According to multiple sources, Stokes currently plans to suit up vs. Houston barring any setbacks in warmups, which completely changes the outlook of the contest.

BREAKING: Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes is expected to play tonight against Houston unless he has a setback in pregame warmups, source told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 20, 2026

Through four games played, Stokes is averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 50.0% field goal shooting. He accumulated a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double on Tuesday before going down and heading to the locker room.

The consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, Stokes graduated from Rainier Beach High School and entered the collegiate ranks as a legitimate National Player of the Year candidate. He is an elite downhill scorer who can create his own shot and possesses elite court vision as a playmaker.

It's still not confirmed whether Stokes will officially be available since starting lineups haven't been announced, but early indications suggest he will give it a go unless he feels significant discomfort before tipoff. The Jayhawks face a formidable challenge against the No. 8 Cougars, who just upset a top-seeded Florida Gators team yesterday.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.