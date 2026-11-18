What many Kansas fans previously considered the roster's biggest strength has now been put to the test by a string of untimely injuries.

The Jayhawks already entered Tuesday night's matchup against UNLV short-handed with Melvin Council Jr. sidelined. The senior guard suffered a broken foot in practice last week, which thrust Leroy Blyden Jr. into a bigger role.



Very few players are expendable on this team, especially not Tyran Stokes. But sure enough, fans' worst nightmare came true in the second half of the Players Era 8 opener when Stokes went down with a leg injury.

It didn't appear to be anything serious at first glance, and the freshman phenom was able to gingerly walk off the court with assistance from the training staff. Regardless, fans have been anxiously awaiting an update since late last night, wondering when they'll finally get some answers. All Bill Self could say to reassure the Jayhawk faithful in his postgame press conference was that it didn't look bad to him and that Stokes would undergo an MRI.

Bill Self gives an update on Tyran Stokes. Says he’s getting an MRI on his lower leg. pic.twitter.com/7tQCKUIC3Z — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) November 18, 2026

Stokes had already posted a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in 13 minutes played, but his availability for the remainder of the tournament is now up in the air. The bigger question is when he'll be able to return at all, though we don't want to assume the worst.

There is more to this situation than the stats he posts in the box score. Stokes' presence alone makes opposing defenses uncomfortable, and his high-level playmaking opens up looks for his teammates. It would change the way Kansas operates on both ends of the floor.

It's hard to envision who would step up in Stokes' place considering everything he brings to the floor, but sixth man Keanu Dawes would likely be the next man in line for a starting opportunity. He offers a much different skill set but can provide the Jayhawks with more size and exceptional rebounding.



Given that Council's absence is expected to extend until conference play, the Jayhawks cannot afford to lose a player of Stokes' caliber. He entered his freshman campaign as a legitimate Wooden Award candidate and was awarded the Big 12's Preseason Freshman of the Year.

What makes this particularly upsetting is the déjà vu fans are getting of last year's team and Darryn Peterson. The Jayhawk faithful had to deal with unexpected absences and mid-game exits almost every week because of Peterson's chronic cramping issues. To make matters worse, Stokes was using the dreaded Theragun on the same leg he injured earlier in the first half.

At the very least, KU's hopes of claiming the $1 million NIL prize from the Players Era Festival could be in jeopardy should Stokes miss time. We will keep you updated once more information is revealed about Stokes' leg.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.