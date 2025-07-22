KANSAS

Bill Self and Kansas Basketball Offer Ascending 2027 Recruit

Kansas extended an offer to a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2027 on Monday, marking another target on the recruiting trail.

Dynamic Prep guard Ryan Hampton (14) drives to the basket during the second quarter of the City of Palms Classic signature series championship game against the Bullis Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.
Dynamic Prep guard Ryan Hampton (14) drives to the basket during the second quarter of the City of Palms Classic signature series championship game against the Bullis Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks made a significant move on the recruiting trail on Monday.

Head coach Bill Self and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to Ryan Hampton, a 6-foot-6 forward who projects as one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class.

A rising junior at Dynamic Prep (TX), Hampton is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings for the 2027 class.

He began picking up Power 5 offers last year and holds scholarships from programs like Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas, among others. Fellow blue blood school Kentucky is reportedly becoming involved in his recruitment as well.

Last season, Hampton played alongside SMU signees Jaden Toombs and Jermaine O'Neal Jr. at Dynamic Prep. His high school was eventually the runner-up in the Chipotle Nationals tournament after improbable victories over Montverde Academy, Link Academy, and even Darryn Peterson’s former high school, Prolific Prep.

According to the school's MaxPreps page, Hampton appeared in 21 contests as a sophomore, averaging 7.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

The highly touted prospect should continue to garner more national attention if he continues to impress on the AAU circuit.

Hampton joins recruits like Baba Oladotun, Bruce Branch III, and Obinna Ekezie Jr. as top-10 recruits boasting an offer from Kansas.

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

