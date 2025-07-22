Bill Self and Kansas Basketball Offer Ascending 2027 Recruit
The Kansas Jayhawks made a significant move on the recruiting trail on Monday.
Head coach Bill Self and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to Ryan Hampton, a 6-foot-6 forward who projects as one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class.
A rising junior at Dynamic Prep (TX), Hampton is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings for the 2027 class.
He began picking up Power 5 offers last year and holds scholarships from programs like Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas, among others. Fellow blue blood school Kentucky is reportedly becoming involved in his recruitment as well.
Last season, Hampton played alongside SMU signees Jaden Toombs and Jermaine O'Neal Jr. at Dynamic Prep. His high school was eventually the runner-up in the Chipotle Nationals tournament after improbable victories over Montverde Academy, Link Academy, and even Darryn Peterson’s former high school, Prolific Prep.
According to the school's MaxPreps page, Hampton appeared in 21 contests as a sophomore, averaging 7.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
The highly touted prospect should continue to garner more national attention if he continues to impress on the AAU circuit.
Hampton joins recruits like Baba Oladotun, Bruce Branch III, and Obinna Ekezie Jr. as top-10 recruits boasting an offer from Kansas.