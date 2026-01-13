Bill Self and Kansas Can Revive A Seemingly Lost Season vs Iowa State

For the most part, Kansas basketball fans can collectively agree that the 2025-26 campaign has been an overwhelming disappointment. Between Darryn Peterson's never-ending injury saga and a grueling start to conference play, KU now sits at 11-5 with its toughest stretch of games still ahead.



However, if one thing has historically held true about KU, it is that the Jayhawks love playing top teams at Allen Fieldhouse. During the Bill Self era, his team is 24-5 in home games when it is ranked lower than its opponent.

That will be the case tonight when No. 2 Iowa State travels to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks in the Phog. TJ Otzelberger's Cyclones are 16-0 and have shown no signs of slowing down, boasting an impressive resume that includes a road win over Purdue and a 3-0 start in Big 12 action.



They certainly do not expect their first loss to come against a Kansas squad with five losses that just fell outside the AP Top 25. But Self has a long history of defying the odds in marquee games at Allen Fieldhouse.

There is a reason the Phog still holds the Guinness World Record for the loudest indoor sports venue. The atmosphere is unlike any other. Even with this group clearly far from playing its best basketball, the Jayhawk faithful willed the team to a win in its conference home opener against TCU.



Trailing by as many as 16 points and without Peterson for much of the second half, Kansas appeared done for down the stretch, yet missed free throws and some Fieldhouse magic guided the Jayhawks to an improbable overtime victory.

Jan 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots over TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Granted, TCU is nowhere near the caliber of Iowa State, which ranks among the top teams nationally on both ends of the floor (No. 12 in offense, No. 2 in defense). Still, the home-court advantage does not mean any less, and regardless of everything that has happened this season, a win tonight is possible for one simple reason — the home team is Kansas.

This squad has been extremely inconsistent even when Peterson has been available, particularly on the defensive end. There appears to be a missing piece to the puzzle that has not been found. But what if the Jayhawks pull off a win tonight? Could that finally unlock what this group needs to become a true team?



It may sound cliché, but every Cyclone who steps onto the floor tonight is well aware that stranger things have happened in Allen Fieldhouse. We will find out soon enough if that magic shows itself once again.