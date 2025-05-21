Bill Self and Kansas Extend Offer to Rising 2026 Guard
As the NCAA Dead Period approaches, Kansas Jayhawks coaches are staying active on the recruiting trail while they can.
In an unexpected move, Bill Self and Co. recently offered Jahda Swann, an under-the-radar prospect in the 2026 class.
A 6-foot-5 combo guard, Swann publicly holds offers from local schools like Manhattan College and Long Island.
However, he recently garnered the attention of programs like KU, Providence, and East Carolina, reeling in more offers.
Swann attends Thomas Jefferson High School in New York and plays for the New York Lightning, an AAU team sponsored by Nike.
The incoming senior is rated a 3-star prospect on 247 Sports, as well as the No. 16 combo guard and No. 10 player out of New York in his class. He may not be touted very highly on recruiting sites, but he is slowly climbing the ranks.
Swann fits the build of a prototypical 3-and-D wing at the college level. He has a quick release on his jump shot and is an active on-ball defender.
Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Swann’s game is his knack for blocking shots. The lengthy guard uses his long arms to make an impact on the defensive end.
Swann previously competed in the Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball circuit, the same event that KU coaches recently attended to watch Trey Thompson and others play.
Although his recruiting ranking may not match that of a typical Kansas target, the Jayhawks could be aiming to get ahead in his recruitment in anticipation of his continued development.