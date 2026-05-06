Bill Self and Kansas in Mix for Class of 2027 Phenom Malachi Jordan

One of the top prospects in the Class of 2027 has been in close contact with the Kansas basketball program. Dream City Christian School star Malachi Jordan is strongly considering the Jayhawks as one of the top schools in his recruitment.



In a new article posted by On3 expert Jamie Shaw, Jordan revealed his latest thoughts about Bill Self and KU with a short quote. He noted that the coaching staff has been "checking in" on him and staying in the mix even after he made visits to Tennessee and Washington.

"I mean, it's just Kansas, man; they're a blue blood, you know," Jordan said in the exclusive interview. "They will text me every now and again, just checking in and stuff."

Exclusive: Top-10 prospect Malachi Jordan shares what stood out at Tennessee and Washington with direct insight on Alabama, Missouri and Kansas 👀



READ: https://t.co/oz6kSkGHmY pic.twitter.com/XQFetsunmj — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 5, 2026

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing is a lengthy forward who projects as a star on both ends of the floor at the collegiate level. He has tremendous athleticism and is rated the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2027, according to On3's Industry Rankings.



Prior to his time at Dream City, Jordan played at Link Academy in Missouri, a prep school that Self has heavily recruited out of before. He also played with incoming KU freshman Trent Perry on the Nike EYBL circuit with the grassroots program MoKan Elite.

Fellow Class of 2027 star Javon Bardwell is KU's lone pledge in next year's class, and he also happened to be based out of Arizona before making his way to Overtime Elite. Landing another highly coveted forward would bode well for Kansas on the recruiting trail.



The Jayhawks officially offered Jordan back in September 2025 and have continued to pursue him heavily since then. With his final stretch of summer basketball approaching before he announces his commitment, this is undoubtedly a player to watch moving forward for Jayhawk fans.