Bill Self and Kansas in Mix for Class of 2027 Phenom Malachi Jordan
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One of the top prospects in the Class of 2027 has been in close contact with the Kansas basketball program. Dream City Christian School star Malachi Jordan is strongly considering the Jayhawks as one of the top schools in his recruitment.
In a new article posted by On3 expert Jamie Shaw, Jordan revealed his latest thoughts about Bill Self and KU with a short quote. He noted that the coaching staff has been "checking in" on him and staying in the mix even after he made visits to Tennessee and Washington.
"I mean, it's just Kansas, man; they're a blue blood, you know," Jordan said in the exclusive interview. "They will text me every now and again, just checking in and stuff."
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing is a lengthy forward who projects as a star on both ends of the floor at the collegiate level. He has tremendous athleticism and is rated the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2027, according to On3's Industry Rankings.
Prior to his time at Dream City, Jordan played at Link Academy in Missouri, a prep school that Self has heavily recruited out of before. He also played with incoming KU freshman Trent Perry on the Nike EYBL circuit with the grassroots program MoKan Elite.
Fellow Class of 2027 star Javon Bardwell is KU's lone pledge in next year's class, and he also happened to be based out of Arizona before making his way to Overtime Elite. Landing another highly coveted forward would bode well for Kansas on the recruiting trail.
The Jayhawks officially offered Jordan back in September 2025 and have continued to pursue him heavily since then. With his final stretch of summer basketball approaching before he announces his commitment, this is undoubtedly a player to watch moving forward for Jayhawk fans.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04