KANSAS

Bill Self and Kansas Host Elite International Recruit on Visit

Kansas was the first stop for one of the top players in the 2027 class, who is making six college visits in as many days.

Joshua Schulman

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks to the media during a press conference at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks to the media during a press conference at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks hosted one of the top recruits in the 2027 class on a surprise visit this Monday.

Mali native Sayon Keita, who currently plays for FC Barcelona's basketball club, was on campus and will trek out to five other schools this week.

Keita completed a one-day visit to Lawrence on Monday. He will make ensuing trips to Indiana (July 29), Kentucky (July 30), Duke (July 31), North Carolina (Aug. 1), and UConn (Aug. 2).

A 7-foot, 210-pound center, Keita is one of the most intriguing prospects in the country.

He is a high-upside defender and developing offensive talent, which he flashed at the NBA Academy Games and the NBPA Top 100 Camp. During the Academy Games, he averaged 13.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per contest.

MORE: Kansas Basketball Visit Primer: Recruits Planning to Take Trips to KU

While Keita is not technically ranked on recruiting sites yet, he is gaining traction with some of the country's top programs.

If Keita reclassifies to the 2026 graduating year — which sounds like a very real possibility — he is on track to be one of the highest-rated big men among the nation's rising seniors.

At 17 years old, Keita possesses the physical traits to become a college superstar and future NBA Draft lottery pick.

Self and Co. are certainly competing with powerful schools in the race to land Keita, but it is encouraging to see the Jayhawks involved this early in his recruitment.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball