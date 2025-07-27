Predicting Three Breakout Stars for Bill Self’s 2025-26 Kansas Jayhawks
The Kansas Jayhawks will be leaning on a strong supporting cast to help ease the transition for freshman phenom Darryn Peterson.
While the spotlight will be on Peterson, several others are poised to play key roles around him. Each of these players brings a unique array of skills that could transform them into breakout stars for Bill Self’s squad.
3. Kohl Rosario
Last month, the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter committed to Kansas and reclassified to 2025 so he could join the Jayhawks this upcoming season.
Rosario adds much-needed outside shooting to a KU team that lacks it, but more importantly, his relentless motor and energy should help him earn meaningful minutes.
He might not play a major role right away, but he has the tools to earn a significant role as time goes on.
2. Elmarko Jackson
A former 5-star recruit out of high school, Jackson became a forgotten name after tearing his patellar tendon last offseason, forcing him to miss the entire 2024–25 campaign.
Instead of transferring, Jackson remained in Lawrence to deepen his understanding of the Jayhawks’ system and develop into the player fans once expected him to be as a freshman.
He’ll battle Melvin Council Jr. and Jayden Dawson for backcourt minutes, but his experience within Coach Self’s system gives him a distinct advantage.
As a secondary ball handler and underrated defender, Jackson has the potential to break out if he can regain the athleticism and bounce he showed before the injury.
1. Flory Bidunga
Bidunga flashed his athleticism and defensive upside as a freshman, but with Hunter Dickinson and KJ Adams no longer ahead of him, he finally has the chance to showcase his full potential.
The shot-blocking, rim-protecting big man has all the tools to take the leap to college stardom as a sophomore.
With Paul Mbiya available to spell him, Bidunga can play more freely as he works on fouling issues and continues improving his offensive game.
The one-two punch of Bidunga and Peterson should be a constant lob threat and will be a thrilling duo for Jayhawk fans to watch.