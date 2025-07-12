Bill Self and Kansas Linked to Pair of Top-50 2026 Recruits
The 2026 recruiting class is already loaded with names linked to the Kansas Jayhawks, and two more are starting to make some real noise.
In new articles from On3 insider Jamie Shaw (subscription required), it was revealed that rising prospects Cam Williams and Bo Ogden are names to watch for KU.
Williams, a consensus 5-star recruit, is the No. 10 player in 247 Sports' 2026 rankings and one of the most coveted players in his class.
The 6-foot-11 big man is an exceptional athlete who can score face-up and around the basket. He has future visits scheduled to Texas, Purdue, Duke, and USC.
While he does not publicly hold an offer from Kansas, Bill Self and Co. could be the next school to enter his recruitment.
"They have a really good program, they’re a basketball school," said Williams, per JayhawkSlant.
Meanwhile, Ogden is a 6-foot-5 sharpshooter who attends Westlake High School (TX) in Austin.
He recently picked up an offer from KU in June. Texas is in a good spot with Ogden since his father, Chris Ogden, is an assistant coach at the university, and Purdue is reportedly the favorite to land him.
Regardless, it wouldn't be surprising if Ogden scheduled a trip to Lawrence in the near future.
Jayhawk fans should continue to monitor these two prospects as their recruitments move along.