Bill Self And Kansas Set Up Official Visits With Placide Twins
The last time a pair of twin brothers suited up for the Kansas Jayhawks was the 2010-11 season when Marcus and Markieff Morris donned the crimson and blue together.
Now, Gavin and Gallagher Placide — both 4-star prospects in the Class of 2026 — have a chance to carve out their own legacy in Lawrence.
Bill Self extended an offer to the twins on July 15, and it will not be long before they make their way to Lawrence.
Both brothers will take a visit to KU's campus starting Monday, Aug. 25, according to reports from On3 (subscription required).
With the news, the long list of highly touted recruits scheduled to trek out to Kansas continues to grow. Taylen Kinney (Aug. 22) and Latrell Allmond (Aug. 28) are among the other notable names set to visit this month.
The Placide twins, who are incoming seniors at Faith Family Academy - Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas, previously played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, before transferring this offseason.
Gavin, a 6-foot-10 forward, stands out more with his polished skill set and physical tools. He holds the No. 49 overall spot in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, while Gallagher, also a 4-star recruit, comes in at No. 127 nationally.
Gavin caught the attention of scouts at the PRO16 League with the team AAO Flight. He has improved significantly as a shot creator and is incredibly mobile for his size on the offensive end, initiating the offense like a point forward (though he may need to adjust to playing off more often the ball at the next level).
Gallagher is less fluid offensively and still working on developing a consistent jumper, but he is widely regarded as the stronger defender. He moves his feet well and shows potential as a switchable frontcourt piece.
The twins are also visiting LSU (Aug. 29), Wake Forest (Sept. 2), Mississippi State (Sept. 8), Florida State (Sept. 12), and NC State (Sept. 19).
Considering they have played together their entire high school career, it appears likely that they will team up at the college level and commit as a package deal.
Given Coach Self's track record with twin brothers, it's only fitting that he and the coaching staff do its due diligence to see if they would be a good fit at Kansas. Their visit later this month will give Self a closer look at how they might fit into the program’s future.