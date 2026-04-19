Bill Self and Kansas to Host Big 12 Standout Guard on Official Visit

As Kansas continues to heat up on the recruiting front, the program is set to host a key visitor this upcoming week. According to Jayhawk Slant and Phog.net, Oklahoma State transfer Vyctorious Miller will embark on a trip to Lawrence beginning Monday.

Visit Scoop: The portal never stops. The latest update with two new visitors expected to begin the week. #kubball



Latest:https://t.co/x5PUvJzgep pic.twitter.com/yvxnBwMDRE — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) April 18, 2026

Miller, who recently wrapped up his sophomore season at Oklahoma State, is a familiar face for Jayhawk fans after competing in the Big 12. He scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds on 3-for-8 shooting when the two schools met in Stillwater this past February.



The Los Angeles native began his collegiate career at LSU before transferring to the Cowboys for the 2025-26 season. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals for Steve Lutz's squad.

Miller stands at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, and is a capable shot creator at all three levels. His 3-point percentage jumped more than five percent from his freshman year to 37.5% with Oklahoma State, a mark the Jayhawks could look to build on.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Vyctorius Miller (5) dribbles beside Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during a men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Miller is classified more as a volume scorer due to his subpar overall shooting percentage (41.8%), he wouldn't be asked to maintain the same workload at KU as he had at Oklahoma State. He could replace new Georgetown commit Elmarko Jackson as the sixth man off the bench to provide a scoring spark for the second unit.



Per 247 Sports' transfer rankings, he is the No. 81 overall player and No. 12 shooting guard available in the portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining, though that doesn't mean much in the modern era where most players are usually one-year rentals.

Miller is one of several transfer guards Bill Self has targeted in recent days. Other visitors include VCU's Terrence Hill Jr. and Toledo's Leroy Blyden Jr., both of whom are top backcourt options for the coaching staff.



It will be worth monitoring how Miller's visit goes down this week. If he's willing to embrace a smaller role at a more prestigious program like Kansas, he could remain in the conference while competing at a higher level.