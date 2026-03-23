Is perhaps the greatest era of Kansas basketball about to come to an end?



Head coach Bill Self was asked if he'll be back next year following Sunday's elimination loss to St. John's, and gave a lengthy non-answer, but did cite "going through some stuff" away from the court and that he would talk with his family before ultimately making any decision.

Self on Potential Retirement Following Sunday's Kansas Loss

“I’ve gone through some stuff off the court, so I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on,” Self said. “I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. So, I’ll get back home, and it’ll all be discussed.”

"I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I am feeling good and healthy to do it. I'll get back home and it will all be discussed."



Bill Self on what is next for his career. pic.twitter.com/OtjsGOu9IB — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 23, 2026

"No, I haven't decided," Self said. "I'll get back and visit with family. You know, I've had obviously some issues off the court health wise, and that'll be discussed. But I love what I do. I want to feel good while I'm doing it, though, so we'll get back and we'll discuss that when we get back."

Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello Discuss Bill Self's Future

On an episode of "College GameDay" on Monday, Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello, two of the most respected members of the college basketball media, discussed what Self's comments after the game made them think about his future.



It's safe to say they were reading between the lines and saw something different than a non-decision.

“I think unless there’s a high probability that he’s going to come out and if there’s a high probability of him returning, I don’t think he would have framed it the way he did,” Thamel said.

Borzello went on to discuss how Self has been active in recruiting No. 1 overall prospect Tyran Stokes this cycle, and how that wouldn't normally reflect someone who is looking to step away.



However, Borzello was sure to add a caveat.

"It kind of, in the back of my head, I’m like, would he really go this hard after the number one kid just to retire? But he had the number one kid this past season, and at times he seemed incredibly frustrated with it, and didn’t seem to enjoy it as much as he probably enjoyed coaching the number one kids 10, 15 years ago."

What ends up happening remains to be seen, but Thamel and Borzello aren't guys who are just going to throw words out in the open without putting in work behind them.

Self has guided Kansas to 634 wins and two national championships since taking over for Roy Williams in 2003.