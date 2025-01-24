Bill Self Critiques Kansas Basketball Student Section Ahead of Houston Showdown
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self didn’t hold back when discussing the energy—or lack thereof—coming from the student section at Allen Fieldhouse this season.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday’s clash with No. 7 Houston, Self expressed his hope that the crowd would bring a renewed level of intensity to the highly anticipated Big 12 showdown.
“You know what? I don’t feel the student hype the way that I used to,” Self said. “When North Carolina was here to start the season and you’ve got 150 camping groups and stuff. You know, I haven’t even been down there today, so I don’t even know what it is. Maybe it’s out there and really high levels. But I haven’t felt the student hype to the level that I felt in some other years and I know that other people have said the same thing.”
Kansas opened the season with a marquee win over North Carolina, but Self noted a noticeable drop-off in student enthusiasm since that game.
“That’s not being negative to the students, but I don’t think there’s been as much anticipation—since the Carolina game for sure—even in some of our bigger games,” Self added. “Some of them have been over [winter] break, too, but I’m hopeful that our energy level, from a fan standpoint, is as good as it’s been all year tomorrow.”
The Jayhawks will need every ounce of support from their fans as they prepare to host Houston in a battle of top-15 teams. Houston enters the game on an 11-game winning streak and boasts one of the most suffocating defenses in the country, while Kansas looks to extend its own momentum after a 74-61 victory over TCU earlier this week.
With the stakes high and the season heating up, Self’s comments serve as both a challenge and a call to action for one of college basketball’s most passionate fan bases.
Whether the students answer the call remains to be seen, but the energy at Allen Fieldhouse could prove pivotal in Saturday’s game.