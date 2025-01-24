What Kansas Basketball Must Do to Defeat No. 7 Houston
Kansas basketball has no time to rest after a gritty 74-61 comeback win at TCU earlier this week.
Now, the No. 12 Jayhawks face a tougher test: No. 7 Houston, a team that’s riding an 11-game winning streak and coming off a ruthless 70-36 beatdown of Utah. Allen Fieldhouse will be rocking, and the Jayhawks will need every advantage to knock off a Cougars team that’s as relentless as they come.
Let’s break down the keys for Kansas to pull off the win.
Feed Zeke Mayo Early
When Kansas found itself in a deep hole against TCU, Zeke Mayo brought them back. The guard was locked in, dropping 13 points and making plays on both ends.
Against Houston, they’ll need him to set the tone right from the jump. Mayo’s ability to create his own shot and break down defenses is critical, especially when Houston’s guards turn up the pressure.
Whether it’s high pick-and-roll sets or giving him the green light in isolation, Kansas has to put the ball in Mayo’s hands early and let him dictate the flow.
Rylan Griffen: Catch-and-Shoot Touches
Rylan Griffen has had his share of struggles this season, but there’s no questioning the potential. His shooting ability is undeniable, and in a game as high-stakes as this one against Houston, Kansas needs him to step up.
Houston’s defense is relentless—it’s arguably the best in the country—and they’ll dare Kansas to beat them from the perimeter.
That puts pressure on Griffen to find his stroke. If he can hit a few early threes, it could not only build his confidence but also stretch Houston’s defense and open up driving lanes for the rest of the Jayhawks.
This is a prime opportunity for Griffen to turn things around, especially with the Allen Fieldhouse crowd behind him. One or two big shots from him could be the spark Kansas needs to take down the Cougars.
Dominate the Paint with Frontcourt Defense
Houston plays a bruising style of basketball, thriving on offensive rebounds and second-chance points.
The Jayhawks’ frontcourt duo of Hunter Dickinson and Flory Bidunga needs to bring their hard hats. Bidunga's shot-blocking and Dickinson’s ability to battle in the post will be key to limiting Houston’s opportunities around the rim.
Kansas also has to focus on defensive rebounding. Giving Houston extra chances is a death sentence, so boxing out and crashing the glass as a team will be non-negotiable.