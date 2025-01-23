KANSAS

How to Watch: No. 12 Kansas Basketball vs. No. 7 Houston

The Jayhawks and Cougars are set to clash in a high-stakes Big 12 showdown.

Mathey Gibson

Mar 9, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) controls the ball as Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) and forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) defend during the game at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The stage is set for a marquee Big 12 matchup on Saturday, as No. 12 Kansas basketball hosts No. 7 Houston in Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into this clash on a high note, but with contrasting paths to their most recent victories.

Houston made a statement on Wednesday, dismantling Utah in a lopsided 70-36 win. The Cougars’ suffocating defense stifled Utah at every turn, showcasing why they are one of the nation’s most feared teams.

Meanwhile, Kansas showed resilience on the road, overcoming an early 14-point deficit to defeat TCU 74-61. The Jayhawks improved to 14-4 on the season as a result.

These two teams last squared off on Mar. 9 of last season, with Houston dominating that contest in a 76-46 rout at home.

Kansas will be eager to flip the script in front of a raucous home crowd. Here's how you can catch the action.

Game Information: No. 12 Kansas vs. No 7 Houston

Hunter Dickinson
Who: No. 12 Kansas vs. No. 7 Houston
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m. CT.
Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas.
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network, Lawrence Stations: KLWN AM 1320, K269GB FM 101.7, KMXN FM 92.9

Can the Jayhawks defend their home court, or will the Cougars continue their recent dominance? Tune in on Saturday to find out.

