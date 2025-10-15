Bill Self Delivers Kansas Fans Another Encouraging Health Update
Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media on Wednesday during a press conference to discuss the Jayhawks' upcoming season.
Self addressed several topics, including roster construction and players who have stood out in early practices.
However, one of the main subjects he touched on was his health. The Hall of Fame coach underwent a procedure in July to have two stents inserted in his heart, his second such operation in the past three years.
Despite that, Self said he is feeling much better and remains optimistic about his long-term health.
"I feel fine. I feel good," Self said. "I’ve had a couple of wake-up calls, but this was probably a bigger knot on my head than even the first one."
"The way it’s probably changed (me) as much as anything, I’ve never been one of healthy habits, so to speak, but I’ve gotten a lot better," he continued. "I haven’t had any fried food or fast food or red meat or yellow cheese or anything in three months almost. God, what a way to live, but I actually feel a lot better."
"I think I have more energy this year coaching so far than last year for sure. Sometimes I don’t know that we know that we feel that bad until we actually feel good and you see the difference, because I was kind of just going through the motions. I definitely feel better than I did. It’s noticeable."
While this most recent procedure took place during the offseason, Self's first health scare came in March 2023 when he was forced to miss the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments due to a similar condition.
Former assistant coach Norm Roberts stepped in to lead the team, but KU ultimately fell to Arkansas in the Round of 32.
That episode was believed to be more serious than this one, but Self emphasized that he continues to prioritize his health, even though he has never 'been one of healthy habits.'
Self has confirmed on several occasions that he will roam the sidelines without any restrictions this season. Entering his 23rd season as the head coach in Lawrence, he is looking to lead the program back to its winning ways after two consecutive down years.
While his coaching career is almost definitely nearing its final stages, it appears that Self is trying his best to maintain his health ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.