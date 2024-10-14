Bill Self Issues High Praise for Five-Star Kansas Freshman Flory Bidunga
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self had glowing remarks for Flory Bidunga on Monday, the five-star freshman center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who has impressed early in his time with the Jayhawks.
Speaking about Bidunga's development, Self emphasized the intangibles that make him a special talent.
"He's gotten better every day," Self said. "There are things you just can’t teach—his motor, quickness off his feet, and that second jump. He’s a terrific quick-twitch athlete, and he gives us a very different option than (Hunter) Dickinson because of the pressure he puts on the rim."
Bidunga, a McDonald’s All-American and two-time Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, has already shown why he was one of the most highly recruited big men in the nation.
He was ranked as high as No. 6 by ESPN and Rivals, with final rankings of No. 14 by 247Sports and No. 17 by ESPN100.
His explosiveness, athleticism, and relentless energy on both ends of the floor have stood out in practices, and his unique ability to pressure the rim gives Kansas a dynamic weapon alongside veteran Dickinson in the frontcourt.
As Kansas prepares for the 2024 season, Bidunga’s role will be one to watch. His blend of elite athleticism and defensive strength could make him a valuable piece in Self’s rotation.
With his high ceiling, Bidunga has the potential to become one of the most impactful freshmen in the country, giving the Jayhawks a powerful frontcourt tandem with Dickinson.
If Bidunga continues to develop as rapidly as Self suggests, Kansas fans may see a star in the making.