Bill Self Makes Hilarious Comparison for Rylan Griffen After Eye Injury
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self lightened the mood after Rylan Griffen’s injury during Sunday’s game, jokingly comparing the sophomore guard’s appearance to a scene from Rocky II.
Griffen, who earned a start in the game, had a decent performance while on the floor, scoring seven points on 3-for-5 shooting with three rebounds in 15 minutes of play.
However, his game was cut short when he collided heads with Brown guard Jeremiah Jenkins at the 17:24 mark in the second half. Griffen was attempting to stop Jenkins’ drive to the basket when the two collided at full speed, leaving Griffen down for a few minutes.
“He’s fine,” Self said with a smile. “He got a knot on his eye, or right above his eye. So they made it sound like to me that he would be, Rocky Balboa in Rocky II the way his face was. But he can still see out of it and everything. So he’ll be fine.”
Despite the injury, Griffen’s recovery seems to be going well. Self even added some humor to the situation, predicting that Griffen would enjoy a little extra attention at home.
“He’ll get some pity sympathy when he gets home,” Self laughed. “Maybe get some more home cooking or whatever, because of it. But that’s about it.”
While the injury was no laughing matter in the moment, Griffen’s toughness and solid play prior to the collision show that he and the Jayhawks are quickly moving past it.