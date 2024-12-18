Latest Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Jayhawks Back on Track?
The Big 12 basketball season is in full swing, and teams are starting to show where they stand.
Kansas and Iowa State are setting the pace at the top, looking like serious contenders for a conference title. Houston and Baylor have plenty of talent but still need to prove they can take down the big names.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati is gaining momentum, and Arizona State is showing flashes of potential. At the other end, injuries and growing pains are holding back teams like West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
With conference play just around the corner, every game feels more important than ever. Here's how things stand.
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Dec. 18
1.) Kansas
The Jayhawks rebounded from a rough stretch with a win over NC State, showing they still have the highest ceiling in the Big 12.
2.) Iowa State
Behind the resurgence of Tamin Lipsey and the stellar play of Keshon Gilbert, ISU looks like a legitimate national title contender.
3.) Houston
The Cougars keep rolling after an easy win over Troy but still need a marquee victory to cement themselves as a national power.
4.) Cincinnati
The Bearcats picked up a huge win over Xavier and now face Dayton in a game that could define their nonconference resume.
5.) Baylor
Baylor’s depth and talent are evident, but a lack of consistent results against top-tier teams holds them back for now.
6.) Texas Tech
Injuries have hurt the Red Raiders, but a healthy JT Toppin gives them one of the conference’s top players and hope for improvement.
7.) Arizona State
Despite a tough loss to Florida, the Sun Devils’ potential keeps them afloat in the middle of the pack.
8.) West Virginia
The loss of Tucker DeVries is devastating, but the Mountaineers are staying competitive behind Javon Small.
9.) Colorado
The Buffaloes’ early-season win over UConn still stands out, even as their overall body of work remains inconsistent.
10.) UCF
Missing their best player, the Knights have shown resilience and boast a signature win over Texas A&M to start the season.
11.) BYU
The Cougars are a work in progress, but promising recruits and a developing roster point to better days ahead.
12.) Kansas State
The Wildcats’ talent hasn’t translated to wins yet, but they remain the strongest team in the Big 12’s bottom tier.
13.) Arizona
Tommy Lloyd’s team continues to slide, with their early struggles showing no sign of a turnaround.
14.) Utah
A win over Radford helped stabilize the Utes, but their inconsistent play still raises questions about their trajectory.
15.) Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have shown flashes but remain far from figuring things out after losses to FAU, Nevada, and Oklahoma.
16.) TCU
The Horned Frogs’ disappointing loss to Vanderbilt cemented their position at the bottom of the Big 12 standings.