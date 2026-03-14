Why Kansas’ Blowout Loss to Houston May Foreshadow What’s to Come in March

Kansas basketball fans are rightfully frustrated about the 69-47 loss to Houston last night. It was one of the worst games a Jayhawk team has played in recent memory and certainly doesn't help the outlook for the rest of the season.

Now that KU is likely locked into a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it can expect to face a No. 13 seed in the Round of 64 and potentially a No. 5 seed in the ensuing matchup. Bill Self is still looking to get out of the first weekend of March for the first time since the program won a national title in 2022.



Winning the Big 12 Tournament was never the ultimate goal for KU, and yesterday's result doesn't spell out what's going to happen next week. However, it revealed a lot of harsh truths about this group that may end up being the reason why the Jayhawks are an early exit yet again.

Kansas Does Not Have a Championship-Caliber Offense

Coach Self has always prioritized defense over offense since he arrived in Lawrence in 2003. Getting stops on the defensive end often improves an offense by opening up transition opportunities and allowing players to roam more freely.

With that being said, last night's loss was further confirmation that this unit does not have a championship-caliber offense. It may not even have a strong enough offense to win more than one game in the tournament.



Since 2014, every national champion has finished with an adjusted offensive efficiency within the nation's top 10 on KenPom. Right now, the Jayhawks sit at an unappealing No. 55 nationally going into the Big Dance.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) enters the court for the game against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

These struggles have persisted with or without Darryn Peterson on the floor. In his two appearances in the conference tourney, Peterson finished an abysmal 8-for-28 shooting from the field, largely because opposing defenses send double teams at him whenever possible since he is the only real shot creator on the roster.



Other players like Flory Bidunga, Tre White, and Melvin Council Jr. have their moments, but their production is far too inconsistent for other teams to game plan around them. Bidunga is averaging 4.5 points in his two games against Houston this year and scored a season-low two at Arizona last month, highlighting how less effective he looks against bigger, more physical competition.

The same goes for Council, who was stifled by UH's defense the entire night and finished 1-for-14 from the field yesterday. His limitations from beyond the arc as a primary ball handler have emerged at times this season and have become increasingly evident as of late.



It goes without saying that any school can get hot at the right time, and Kansas has shown its potential to score 80+ points when it matches up well with a defense. Still, it is clear that the Jayhawks struggle against a variety of defensive looks and cannot be trusted to play a full 40-minute game without going on long scoring droughts.