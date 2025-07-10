KANSAS

Bill Self Sends Kansas Coaches to Evaluate Highly-Ranked 2026 Center

Kansas assistant coaches were reportedly in to watch several highly touted 2026 recruits on Thursday.

Joshua Schulman

Oct 25, 2024; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks are beginning to heavily pursue several players in the 2026 recruiting class.

In the early slate of games in the U17 Adidas 3SSB Championship on Thursday, Arafan Diane and Iowa United took on Latrell Almond and Team Loaded.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, unspecified assistants from KU attended the event alongside coaching legends like Tom Izzo, John Calipari, and Kelvin Sampson.

While the Jayhawks have never been connected to Allmond before, they have shown previous interest in Diane.

Bill Self and several other top programs extended a scholarship offer to him in June after an impressive showing at the 2025 NBPA Top 100.

According to 247 Sports rankings, the rising senior at Iowa United Prep is a 4-star prospect and the No. 1 center in the 2026 graduating year.

At 7-foot-1, 260 pounds, Diane is a physically imposing big man who uses his size and length to dominate around the basket.

In addition to his exceptional play on the AAU circuit, Diane competed for the U17 Guinean National Team in 2024 and averaged a double-double.

On another note, Allmond may have put himself on KU's radar if he wasn't already. He posted 17 points and eight rebounds in a 78-57 victory, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.

The U17 championship runs through July 13 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, so expect Kansas’ coaching staff to stay active in scouting potential recruits.

