KANSAS

Bill Self Updates KJ Adams’ Injury Status After Kansas State Win

Adams Jr. is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in the game against Iowa State.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self shared the latest on KJ Adams following the Jayhawks’ hard-fought 84-74 victory over rival Kansas State on Saturday.

Adams, known for his tough defense and gritty play, injured his shoulder in last Wednesday’s loss to No. 2 Iowa State. While not typically a major offensive contributor, Adams’ defensive presence and energy have been key for Kansas this season.

“It’s the same thing I told you yesterday. I haven’t had a medical report since then,” Self said. “So he’s going to be out—I don’t want to say significant time, because with KJ, you never know. But he won’t play on Wednesday. That’s for sure.”

The update isn’t a huge change from what Self shared on Friday, but it does confirm Adams will miss Kansas’ Jan. 22 game against TCU in Fort Worth.

Adams, a senior from Austin, Texas, has been a steady presence for the Jayhawks, averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Losing his leadership and defensive ability leaves a noticeable gap in the rotation.

In his place, true freshman Flory Bidunga has stepped into the starting lineup. Bidunga, a highly-touted recruit, has shown flashes of his potential with his size and athleticism, but replacing Adams’ experience won’t be easy.

Kansas is hopeful Adams won’t be sidelined for too long, but in the meantime, they’ll rely on their depth to step up.

With Big 12 play in full swing, the Jayhawks will need everyone to contribute, starting with Wednesday’s matchup against TCU.

MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

