Border War Returns in December, But Missouri Isn’t Sweating Kansas Basketball
The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team is no stranger to the spotlight, and as the preseason No. 1 team heading into the 2024-25 season, there’s already buzz about their annual clash with longtime rivals, the Missouri Tigers.
The "Border War," a rivalry that dates back to 1907, has seen Kansas maintain the upper hand with 175 wins out of the 270 meetings.
The Tigers, coming off a challenging 2023-24 season, are looking to reestablish their presence in the SEC and beyond.
They’ll have their shot at taking down Kansas on Dec. 8, but as Duke transfer Mark Mitchell pointed out, the focus is still on the here and now.
What did Missouri Basketball say about No. 1 Kansas?
“Yeah, obviously it's cool, you know, getting to play the top teams, top school in the country,” Mitchell said on Tuesday at SEC Media Days. “I don't think it's anything new to me, or new to the program. I think we're a winning program, and I think we can beat anyone on our schedule, but also be beat by anyone on our schedule. When that time comes, it’s gonna be a great atmosphere, a great place, and I'm just really excited to enjoy that moment.”
From Kansas’ perspective, Mitchell’s comments highlight the respect Missouri has for the matchup, but also the reality that every team is looking to knock off the best.
However, Kansas players aren't letting that anticipation affect their preparation. For them, the Border War game is just another step on their journey toward March.
Tony Perkins, an Iowa transfer now with Missouri, reflected the mindset that many programs adopt when facing top-tier opponents, stating that while games like the Kansas one are huge, they aren’t a primary focus just yet.
“To be truthful with you, we haven't really even thought about games that far away,” Perkins said. “We’ve mostly just been trying to figure out how we feel, get these days stacked, and just keep going and keep working until that first game comes. When the time comes, we’ll worry about Kansas or whoever, but right now, it’s about getting our team right.”
With the rivalry renewed for the fourth consecutive season, the Jayhawks know they’ll face a hostile environment when they visit Columbia.
However, Kansas, with its eyes on the prize of another Big 12 title and deep tournament run, isn’t looking ahead just yet.
For now, they’re focused on maintaining their top spot and staying sharp against every opponent on their schedule.