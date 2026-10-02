Is Small Ball in Play? Bill Self Weighs Kansas Basketball’s ‘Fun’ Option at Center

The Kansas basketball program reunited with Tre White last week after he was granted a preliminary injunction in an Indiana lawsuit. Not only does the fifth-year wing make the Jayhawks exponentially better, but his return also opens the door to an intriguing lineup.

Many fans have speculated that White slotting into the starting five could force Bill Self into using a small-ball rotation. This would feature two guards, hybrid forwards in White and Tyran Stokes, and Keanu Dawes as an undersized center.



Self acknowledged the possibility when he met with a group of KU reporters on Wednesday. He talked about how White should fit seamlessly into the lineup and why going small might be "fun."

"I think Tre White is a 3/4," Self said. "I think you play the same way with him as you do with Keanu or Tyran out there or whatever. So, I don't think we'll have to play a lot different. Where we could play different is if we play small, and that could be kind of fun."

Who Will Start at Center for Kansas?

The last time Kansas utilized a small-ball five full-time was with KJ Adams during the 2022-23 campaign. The 6-foot-7, uber-athletic forward averaged just 4.3 rebounds per game, but former All-American Jalen Wilson was an elite presence on the glass, leading the Big 12 with 8.3 boards per game that season. In a scenario like this, Self noted that taller players like White and Stokes would have to make a bigger impact on the boards than usual.

"The whole thing is, I want to play four perimeter players at least," he continued. "Three point guards could play together. That'd be okay with me. If we play small, we gotta get a lot tougher rebounding the ball, for sure."



Self mentioned wanting at least four perimeter players on the floor at a time. What about five? The Jayhawks could potentially run five-out sets with Dawes stationed behind the 3-point line. He attempted 3.2 shots from beyond the arc per night a year ago and shot them at a respectable 31.7% clip.

Kansas going small opens up a plethora of possibilities for this young and talented squad. Leroy Blyden Jr. and Taylen Kinney could orchestrate the backcourt together, while White serves as the 3-and-D wing and Stokes does whatever is needed as the team's star talent.

Jan 24, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self laughs at a call by the officials during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other options remain on the perimeter, as a starting spot for Kole Rosario or Dennis Parker Jr. can't be ruled out. There's also a chance Melvin Council Jr. returns following his recent injunction, which would make the rotation even more complicated.



Self clarified that playing small would change a lot of things within KU's scheme. Additionally, there are only two traditional center options available if the Jayhawks move away from that approach, with Paul Mbiya and Christian Reeves as the obvious choices.

"If our best team plays small, you better think about it, because you won't play the same way probably," Self stated. "But if our best team has a true 5-man, then right now, it'd be Paul or Christian. That would be the only two options.”

At 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds, Dawes isn't the prototypical height for a big man, but what he lacks in size he makes up for in physicality. At Utah last year, he ranked in the 98th percentile in defensive rebound percentage, making his ability to secure boards an important factor in this conversation.

The coaching staff will do its due diligence to determine which version of this Kansas team fits together best. Self has an incredibly deep roster to experiment with throughout the season, especially if White maintains his eligibility long-term.

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