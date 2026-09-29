Why Kansas Basketball Could Look Beyond Melvin Council Jr. For One Final Addition

Days after the Kansas basketball program learned that Tre White would be returning to the university in 2026-27, more good news surfaced on the eligibility front for the Jayhawks earlier today.

Former KU point guard Melvin Council Jr. was granted a preliminary injunction by a judge in Monroe County, New York, making him immediately eligible to start looking at schools. While it hasn't been confirmed that Council would return to Lawrence for his final year, it is still viewed as a strong possibility considering his familiarity with the program and the love the fanbase holds for him.



Bill Self has one roster spot left to fill this offseason if the Jayhawks decide to carry the maximum of 15 scholarship players. But even with Council potentially in the picture, he isn't the only option Kansas can pursue. Field of 68 podcast host Jeff Goodman revealed some interesting information in a tweet this afternoon.

According to Goodman, Kansas has expressed interest in ex-Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. The 2025 All-Big Ten First Team selection has been granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the NCAA, allowing him to pursue a sixth college season while he awaits a hearing on his preliminary injunction.

Been told there is mutual interest between Kansas and TKR, per sources.



Will he be eligible? Who knows.



Should he be eligible?



HELL NO. https://t.co/9jfodKK5XQ — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 29, 2026

Here's where things get tricky for KU. Council is obviously a fan favorite and brings unmatched energy with his defensive tenacity and leadership, but Kaufman-Renn is a former 20-point-per-game scorer who solves a more pressing need for the Jayhawks' roster.

Across 73 starts over his past two seasons at Purdue, Kaufman-Renn averaged 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 58.7% field goal shooting. He was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 59 pick in this year's NBA Draft, but he is looking to return to the college level for an additional season.



It doesn't sound like a reunion between Kaufman-Renn and Purdue is plausible at this point. There also haven't been many schools with confirmed interest in the 6-foot-9 forward beyond this report from Goodman.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas already boasts a talented combo guard duo in Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. and 5-star freshman recruit Taylen Kinney. One of them could potentially be pushed out of the starting five to make way for Council, depending on how Coach Self wants to construct the lineup.

From an overall roster perspective, Kaufman-Renn probably makes more sense on paper. That said, it's difficult to compare him to a player who quickly learned Coach Self's scheme at KU and started all 35 games for the team this past season.



One important thing to note is that neither White, Council, nor Kaufman-Renn has been permanently granted eligibility. White and Council could have their eligibility taken away if the courts reverse their rulings, while Kaufman-Renn's case isn't official as he awaits a new judge.

Regardless of what transpires, the Kansas roster is in much better shape than it was a few weeks ago. Bringing White back already boosted the national perception surrounding the Jayhawks, but adding Council or Kaufman-Renn would make KU a legitimate national championship contender.

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