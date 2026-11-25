While he was a late addition to the Kansas basketball roster this offseason, Trey Kaufman-Renn has been excellent early in his tenure with the Jayhawks. The former Purdue forward has stepped into a starting role with his new school and seamlessly adapted to Bill Self's system.

Whether it's his post scoring, passing, or basketball IQ, "TKR" looks every bit like the big man this team needed. However, the lone weakness he has shown is at the free-throw line, where his numbers have been uncharacteristically poor.



Kaufman-Renn is shooting a dismal 45.8% (11-for-24) from the charity stripe through seven games, a figure that has directly contributed to KU's poor free-throw shooting numbers as a team (67.6%). He's really been in a funk as of late, missing a combined nine of his 13 attempts in the Players Era Festival games against West Virginia and Houston.

After the Jayhawks' victory over Denver on Monday, the Sellersburg native was seen practicing his free-throw routine postgame, which didn't go unnoticed by Kansas supporters. His mom would later reply to the post with a heartfelt message addressing frustrated fans.

"I promise you, nobody wants Trey to make those free throws more than Trey does," Kaufman-Renn's mother, Lara, wrote in a post on X. "You see the miss and move on. I know how long that miss stays with him and how much work he puts in when nobody's watching. He cares more than you know."

I promise you, nobody wants Trey to make those free throws more than Trey does. You see the miss and move on. I know how long that miss stays with him and how much work he puts in when nobody’s watching. He cares more than you know. ❤️ https://t.co/P5tSNlVux7 — Lara Renn (@Lara_Renn) November 24, 2026

Although Kaufman-Renn has never been a knockdown shooter from the line, his ongoing woes appear to be more of a mental challenge rather than an unwillingness to improve. He shot 62.7% from the stripe across four seasons with the Boilermakers, including a career-best 64.8% in 2024-25 on nearly six attempts per contest.

Whenever Kaufman-Renn fails to convert a free throw, you can visibly see his frustration with himself. As his mother pointed out, nobody wants to see those shots fall more than he does. His postgame efforts show just how committed he is to putting in the work necessary to improve.

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (9) and West Virginia center Mouhamed Sylla (14) dive for a loose ball during the second half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're not trying to put a damper on the incredible start he has gotten off to, either. Kaufman-Renn is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists so far on 66.1% field-goal shooting. His efficiency from the field has helped make up for his shortcomings at the foul line.

The Jayhawks have the potential to be one of the best schools in the country, but they cannot afford to squander so many points on free throws in close games. If Kaufman-Renn can turn things around, it would be a huge boost for the team's offensive production.

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