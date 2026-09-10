Analyzing Trey Kaufman-Renn’s Fit at Kansas: Should the Jayhawks Pursue Him?

Over the past few months, you've probably heard some wacky scenarios involving players being deemed eligible to compete in the NCAA amid the ongoing fiasco in college athletics. We've already seen NBA Summer League participants attempt to return to school, which is an absurd concept in itself. But what about someone who was actually taken in the NBA Draft this summer?

Former Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn was recently granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the NCAA, temporarily allowing him to pursue another season of college basketball. He'd be entering a hypothetical sixth year at age 24, months after being selected No. 59 in the draft.

Putting aside the ethical concerns of acquiring a player who quite literally heard his name called at the podium to begin pursuing a professional career, Kaufman-Renn would immediately become one of the most coveted players on the open market. The former Boilermaker started all but two games in each of the past three seasons for Matt Painter's squad and is coming off a senior year in which he averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

If Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are going to add another player this offseason, they can't necessarily afford to be picky with who they choose. It's already looking less and less likely that Melvin Council Jr. spends another year in Lawrence, even if he is ultimately deemed eligible through his New York lawsuit.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports analyst Cameron Salerno listed KU as one of five potential landing spots for Kaufman-Renn in a recent article. He believes Kaufman-Renn could be exactly what the Jayhawks need in the frontcourt. Should Kansas be taking a look at Kaufman-Renn?

Examining Trey Kaufman-Renn and His Fit at Kansas

A 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward, Kaufman-Renn had his most productive season in 2024-25, earning All-Big Ten First Team honors. His production dipped as a senior with Purdue becoming a more well-rounded squad, but he'd instantly step into KU's starting five and have the potential to become an all-conference player.

Kaufman-Renn can serve as a hybrid forward, with his size and rebounding ability allowing him to play center if needed. That's not his natural position, though, and the Jayhawks would sacrifice some defensive production (0.3 career blocks per game) if they used him as a five-man to fix their frontcourt issues.

Utah transfer Keanu Dawes remains penciled in as the starting power forward, and his skill set is fairly similar to Kaufman-Renn's. If anything, Dawes is more likely to slide over to center at times because of his physicality and more chiseled frame.

At this stage of the offseason, teams are looking for any opportunity to improve their rosters, especially a KU squad that still has a few holes to address. However, Kaufman-Renn's unresolved eligibility makes him a particularly risky option. The Jayhawks would be putting themselves in a precarious position by allowing him to play while his case is still being sorted out.



For Coach Self and his staff, the reward simply doesn't outweigh the risk. It doesn't make sense to invest the NIL resources it would take to land Kaufman-Renn in addition to taking on the uncertainty surrounding his eligibility and potentially being punished by the NCAA afterward.

Jayhawk fans can safely keep him off the team's radar until further notice.

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