CBS Sports Ranks Best College Basketball Programs Since 2000: Where Did Kansas Land?
It’s no secret that Kansas is one of, if not the best, college basketball programs ever. The school has gone on its most impressive run since Bill Self took over as head coach in 2003, as he has led the Jayhawks to a pair of national titles and 17 Big 12 regular-season championships.
CBS Sports analyst Kyle Boone recently compiled a list of the 25 best college basketball programs of the last 25 years, and KU finished at No. 2, just behind Duke.
Here’s what Boone had to say about the Jayhawks over the past two and a half decades.
"Arguably the most successful college program regardless of sport the last two decades, Kansas -- narrowly clipped by Duke for the top spot -- comes in at a firm No. 2 here," Boone writes. "It has the second-most wins by any program in the last 25 years, and its solidified standing in the top tier comes courtesy of a staggering 19 regular-season Big 12 titles (shared and outright)."
Following Kansas on the list is UConn, which has claimed an NCAA-best five national titles during that span, and North Carolina, which has won three championships of its own.
Those three UNC titles were under the guidance of Roy Williams, who coached the program until 2003 before making the infamous move to North Carolina.
In Chapel Hill, he finished with a .748 win percentage and got over the championship hump, something he could not do in Lawrence. The final game he coached for the Jayhawks was the heartbreaking 2003 national title loss to Syracuse.
However, Self picked up right where Williams left off and has taken the Jayhawks to even greater heights. Under Self, KU established itself as the face of the Big 12, advancing to four Final Fours, winning two national titles, and finishing as the runner-up once.
Of course, the Jayhawks already had a rich tradition of winning before Self came along. Still, he is now the program’s all-time wins leader.
He will continue to coach until he feels it is time to call it quits. While the Jayhawks have struggled over the past few years with three consecutive first-weekend exits, Self hopes to lead his squad back to the top of the conference behind highly touted freshman Darryn Peterson.
CBS may have given Duke the nod at No. 1, but Kansas has a very strong argument to be at the top spot on the list.