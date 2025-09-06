Kansas Freshman Darryn Peterson Draws Praise After Incredible Practice
Darryn Peterson is entering his freshman season with the Kansas Jayhawks carrying higher expectations than any first-year player under Bill Self.
The Hall of Fame coach believes Peterson can lead a team better than any one-and-done player he has ever guided, including top recruits like Andrew Wiggins and Josh Jackson.
Peterson has been drawing praise since his middle school days, and people remain impressed with his abilities heading into the 2025–26 campaign in Lawrence. In a recent X post, ESPN analyst and Big 12 aficionado Fran Fraschilla said he was stunned by Peterson’s play in a recent KU practice.
"Wanted to give it 24 hours for me to digest what I saw at [Kansas] practice but [Darryn Peterson] hit EIGHT straight 3’s, some highly contested, in an intra-squad scrimmage yesterday. In addition to having an incredible feel & IQ for the game, THAT was ridiculous," Fraschilla wrote.
Fraschilla said he needed time to process just how incredible Peterson looked in the practice he attended. That starstruck feeling is common for those who watch Peterson play.
He wrapped up a decorated high school career at Prolific Prep, where he averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 7.2 rebounds as a senior in the 2024-25 season. The Ohio native was later named a McDonald’s All-American and earned co-MVP honors in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Peterson is realistically projected to leave KU after this upcoming campaign and be a top-3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
He, BYU's AJ Dybantsa, and Duke's Cameron Boozer are widely considered the top prospects from this class.
Scouts have lauded Peterson for his ability to score at all three levels and diverse offensive skill set, as he is an elite 3-point shooter who can create his own shot and gets to the free throw line with ease.
At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Peterson also boasts a 6-foot-10 wingspan that gives him promising defensive upside.
Peterson will be the star of the show in Lawrence, where he is expected to potentially lead the Jayhawks back into Big 12 title contention following two consecutive down years. His ability to take over games with his scoring prowess puts him on the radar as a potential Wooden Award candidate by the season’s end.
Peterson could go down as one of the best freshmen in Kansas basketball history, and people like Fraschilla are already taking note. Thankfully, it won't be long before Jayhawk fans get to watch him in action, as the Jayhawks will travel to Louisville for an exhibition contest on Oct. 24.