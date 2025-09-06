Kansas Freshman Darryn Peterson Draws Praise After Incredible Practice

Wanted to give it 24 hours for me to digest what I saw at ⁦@KUHoops⁩ practice but ⁦@Darryn_P1 hit EIGHT straight 3’s, some highly contested, in an intra-squad scrimmage yesterday. In addition to having an incredible feel & IQ for the game, THAT was ridiculous. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/VhzmwPDfFa