Kansas HC Bill Self Comments on His Coaching Future With the Jayhawks

On Monday, Kansas head coach Bill Self joined the Eye On College Basketball Podcast with host Matt Norlander to discuss his team's looming postseason games. The Jayhawks recently wrapped up their regular season with a victory over K-State and will play in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.



Norlander and Self talked about a number of topics in the 25-minute interview, including some tidbits about Darryn Peterson and KU's outlook before March Madness. However, the Hall of Famer also made some interesting comments about his future in Lawrence.

At the beginning of the interview, Norlander bluntly asked Self whether he has more in the tank to coach a few more years. His response will likely be viewed positively by Jayhawk fans.



"Oh, I think so. Yeah, I think so. As long as I feel good, I don't know why I wouldn't keep doing it," Self said about his coaching future. "I've had my personal health issues in some way that I've dealt with, and has it been a handicap in me doing my job? I don't think so.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"But has it been a pain in the butt to get through some of the things? Yeah, it has been," he admitted. "But not to the point where it's more than what — everybody deals with something, and I just happen to be dealing with some things right now. But I still love it, I still love the kids, and I want to keep doing it. I'm only going to keep doing it as long as I feel well, I'll be honest with you."



Dating back to 2023, Self has endured a strenuous health journey due to cardiovascular issues that have forced him to live a healthier lifestyle. He has been hospitalized three times in as many years for related heart problems, most recently this January as a precautionary measure.

The 63-year-old has been asked about retirement on multiple occasions in similar interviews, and his response has typically stayed the same. While he says he would like to coach longer, it all depends on how his health holds up and if it is affecting his job performance.

More questions about his long-term outlook have arisen in recent years, not only because of his health but also a decline in results. The Jayhawks are on pace to lose 11 games for the third consecutive season and have not made it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since they won the title in 2022.



Now in his 23rd year at the helm for Kansas, Self has achieved every possible feat at the university. Regardless, fans should soak up every last moment the program has with Self — he may be the greatest coach Jayhawk fans ever see again in our lifetime.