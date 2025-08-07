CBS Sports Ranks Kansas Basketball's 5 Most Important Games
Coming into the 2025–26 season, the Kansas Jayhawks carry the weight of three straight first weekend exits in March Madness.
As Bill Self nears the final stretch of his legendary coaching career, the pressure to right the ship is mounting in Lawrence.
CBS Sports analyst Cameron Salerno recently published an article pinpointing the top games that will define KU's seeding.
It is crucial for the Jayhawks to deliver in these matchups if they want to reestablish themselves as a national contender. Which five games will prove to be the most important?
1. Duke, Champions Classic (Neutral Site)
Duke is expected to enter the year ranked in the top five, which should set the stage for a massive battle in the Champions Classic.
Jon Scheyer’s roster is headlined by elite freshmen Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as former Kansas recruiting target Dame Sarr.
The Blue Devils will give the Jayhawks one of their toughest challenges of the campaign, especially with a projected top-5 NBA Draft pick like Cameron Boozer on the floor.
Darryn Peterson will have the spotlight all over him in a matchup that could define early-season momentum.
2. Houston, Big 12 Play (Home)
The last time these two teams met inside Allen Fieldhouse, Houston pulled off a thrilling double-overtime win (and arguably the worst loss in recent program history.
CBS once again named the home clash with UH as one of the most vital games on the Jayhawks’ schedule.
The Cougars are a top-2 or three team heading into the year and return standout guard Milos Uzan, along with 5-star freshman Chris Cenac Jr.
A win here could have major implications on both the Big 12 race and national seeding.
3. BYU, Big 12 Play (Home)
The Peterson and AJ Dybantsa rivalry will resume when BYU visits Allen Fieldhouse.
Dating back to their high school days at Prolific Prep and Utah Prep, the two have gone head-to-head in multiple high-stakes games.
They are widely considered the top two recruits in the 2025 class, but analyst are split on who is the better long-term prospect.
With NBA scouts in attendance, this may be the biggest regular-season game of Peterson’s college career.
4. UConn, Nonconference Play (Home)
UConn returns to Allen Fieldhouse just two years after falling short in 2023.
Despite a down year in 2024–25, Dan Hurley brings back a top-10 caliber roster loaded with size and experience.
The back-to-back national champions from 2023 and 2024 will look to boost their own resume in the Phog.
This nonconference clash could be a factor come March when the selection committee makes its decision.
5. North Carolina, Nonconference Play (Road)
Kansas will head to Chapel Hill for its second game of the year to face off with another blue-blood program.
The Tar Heels are not expected to be too great this season, but the Dean E. Smith Center remains one of college basketball’s most iconic arenas.
This early road game will be a key test for the Jayhawks’ new-look roster to prove they can compete in high-pressure situations.
It is also a rematch of the 2022 national title game, giving the matchup a little extra juice despite UNC’s outlook.