How Kansas’ Win vs Houston Affected Its NCAA Bracketology Projections

Kansas picked up one of its biggest wins of the year on Big Monday after it defeated Houston by 13 points in Allen Fieldhouse. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance from the Jayhawks, who had lost to Cincinnati at home just two days prior.

With KU back in the win column and battling for a spot atop the Big 12 standings, it greatly improved its standing with the Selection Sunday committee. Barring a disastrous end to the season, the team has likely locked up a top-four seed in the tournament.



The Jayhawks have been sitting on the three or four seed line for quite some time, but where do national outlets place the program after Monday? Here is where some major national platforms placed KU in their bracketology editions on Tuesday.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) talks to Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN Bracketology: No. 3 Seed in East Region

The renowned Joe Lunardi is one of the most respected bracketologists in the sport. He has kept KU as a No. 3 seed throughout most of February.



Even after the loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, he did not change Kansas' standing following the victory, so it isn't surprising that it maintained its No. 3 slot in the East region today. In this scenario, KU would hypothetically take on Austin Peay in the Round of 64 and the winner of No. 6 Louisville and the First Four game between Santa Clara and Missouri.

CBS Sports Bracketology: No. 3 Seed in South Region

CBS Sports also updated its bracket early Tuesday morning and bumped Kansas up one spot from a No. 4 seed to a No. 3 seed. Just like the ESPN bracket, KU would face Austin Peay in the first round.



However, in this edition, it is placed in the South bracket, with No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Purdue on opposite sides. The winner of the first-round matchup for Kansas would take on either No. 11 seed Santa Clara or fellow Big 12 competitor BYU, a team the Jayhawks beat in late January.

USA TODAY Bracketology: No. 4 Seed in Midwest Region

The final outlet to update its projections on Tuesday was USA TODAY. It was the only website that kept KU as a No. 4 seed and did not move it up to a No. 3.



In this scenario, the Jayhawks face UNC Wilmington in the first round, followed by a potential matchup with Alabama's high-octane offense in the Round of 32. The top overall seed in this bracket is Duke, and Michigan could potentially be waiting for the Jayhawks in the Sweet 16 as the top seed in the Midwest region.

Ultimately, it doesn't appear as though Bill Self and Co. can drop much further than a four seed due to their outstanding resume and just three regular-season games remaining. KU could lock itself in as a top-three seed with a deep run in the Big 12 Tournament, but that is likely as high as it can go.